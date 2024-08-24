Saturday, August 24, 2024

Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ To Hit Screens In Hindi On This Date

Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’, which hit screens in Tamil and Telugu on August 15, opened to a good response at the Tamil Nadu box office despite mixed reviews. It, however, struggled to hold its own against ‘Demonte Colony 2’ after the initial buzz faded. Now, the actioner is set to open in theatres in Hindi.

‘Thangalaan’ To Hit Screens In Hindi Later This Month

‘Thangalaan’, Vikram’s much-hyped Independence Day release, made a decent impact at the Tamil Nadu box office despite its niche subject. Now, the film is set to woo audiences in the Hindi-speaking markets. ‘Thangalaan’ will open in theatres in Hindi on August 30. The team shared the big news on social media with a gripping poster that featured the ‘I’ star in a fierce avatar.

Vikram is no stranger to the Hindi audience, having acted in ‘David’ and ‘Raavan’. It remains to be seen whether his popularity helps ‘Thangalaan’ pack a punch in Hindi.

About ‘Thangalaan’

Vikram’s film ‘Thangalaan’, helmed by maverick filmmaker Pa Ranjith, is described as a powerful historical action drama about a villager who rises up against the British authorities trying to take his gold. The film stars Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy in prominent parts, with Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Arjun Anbudan in supporting roles.

MUST READ | Denzel Washington On ‘Gladiator 2’: I Was Inspired By Ridley Scott

The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while Kishor Kumar and Selva RK handle the cinematography and editing, respectively. Major portions of ‘Thangalaan’ were filmed in cities including Chennai and Madurai.This is Vikram’s first release after ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’. The Mani Ratnam-helmed period drama was released in 2023 and it received favourable review s from all corners. The film, however, didn’t do as well as expected on the commercial front. The cast included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi.

‘Thangalaan’ is set to premiere in theatres in Hindi on August 30.

ALSO READ: Is Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ A Massive Flop At The Box Office? | Exclusive

