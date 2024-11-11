Home
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Welcome Baby Boy: ‘We Are Overjoyed’

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are now welcoming their third child! The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 45, and his author wife, 34, introduce their baby boy

Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Welcome Baby Boy: ‘We Are Overjoyed’

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are now welcoming their third child! The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 45, and his author wife, 34, introduce their baby boy, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt, in an Instagram post shared Monday, Nov. 11, after the baby was born Friday, Nov. 8.

Their Third Little Blessing

The couple soon made known on social media the joyful news they shared with their fans. Katherine wrote, “We are utterly over the moon to announce that we have a son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt.” “Mama and baby doing well and Ford’s siblings are just thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

Growing Family

Joining the couple’s two girls, Eloise Christina, age 2, and Lyla Maria, age 4, Chris Pratt also has a 12-year-old son named Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

From Love Story to Parenthood

Chris and Katherine started dating in 2018, when his sweetheart’s mother, Maria Shriver, made them an arranged couple. Their romance continued to flourish shortly after, and by January of 2019, Chris announced that he and Katherine are actually engaged: “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Katherine and Chris tied the knot quietly in June 2019 at Montecito, California. As for the latest report at that time, “You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement.”

Expanding Their Family

Lyla is the firstborn daughter, born in August 2020, and then Eloise in May 2022. A few months ago, this summer, Katherine posted on Instagram a precious moment that she shared with her fans. The 2-year-old Eloise was shown excitedly waiting for the arrival of her new sibling, wearing a “Big Sis” shirt as she prepared for the newest addition to her family.

Growing Family of Joy

The Pratt-Schwarzenegger family continues to grow as it welcomes its third child full of love and excitement into this new chapter in life. The parents have expressed their appreciation and joy over the years as they celebrate the growth of their family with the fans.

