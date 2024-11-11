Megan Fox Confirms Pregnancy After Miscarriage: ‘Nothing Is Ever Really Lost’

Actress Megan Fox is reportedly expecting her first child with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly after having earlier miscarried. This is after the actress shared joyful news on Instagram this week.

Social Media Emotional Announcement

On Monday she published on Instagram how “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back.” Two accompanying photos accompanied the post: one of Fox slathered in oil and holding her baby bump and another picture with a positive pregnancy test. She has also given the father, and the confirmation Machine Gun Kelly, an Instagram mention.

A Shared Journey: Past Losses and New Beginnings

The couple had encountered miscarriage earlier, which is a kind of heartbreak; Fox spoke candidly about her miscarriage that forms part of her poetry collection published in 2023, titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. She described the miscarriage as “really tragic” and “left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering.” Fox also disclosed that she had suffered from an ectopic pregnancy earlier.

Family Matters: Megan Fox’s Mommy Role

Megan Fox, 38, has three children with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green: Noah (11), Bodhi (9), and Journey (7). This is the first child to MGK (34) in his family – his daughter, Casie, is 15 years old from a previous relationship.

MGK and Fox’s Relationship Journey

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began dating in 2020 when they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Two years later, MGK became an engaged man when proposing. After becoming engaged, MGK performed at the Billboard Music Awards and dedicated one song to their “unborn child,” indicating this was not the couple’s first child they were trying for, referencing a previous loss.

Engagement Status Unknown

While Fox confirmed that the relationship with MGK had come to an end earlier on in March 2024, she stated, “there will always be a tether to him no matter what.” She cannot predict whether anything would remain between them or what her relationship would be in the future. Nevertheless, emotionally, she is still tied to MGK.

Recent Gossip and Confirmations

Earlier this year, fans began speculating that Fox might be pregnant since she appeared to be carrying a baby bump while shooting the final stages of the Lonely Road video during filming. Fox never made any comments about the rumors at that point in time, but her recent announcement does clear all those speculations.

A Journey Together Despite Setbacks

All the ups and downs didn’t deter Fox and MGK from holding a constant place in each other’s lives as they were seen attending several high-profile events, such as Stagecoach and Michael Rubin’s white party. This relation stays strong.

