The ballroom was set ablaze with electrifying performances, heartwarming stories, and a touch of nostalgia as the highly anticipated season finale of Dancing with the Stars Season 33 aired on November 26. With five talented couples vying for the mirrorball trophy, the evening was filled with dazzling routines, redemption arcs, and emotional farewells.

The Finalists: A Close Competition

Last week’s semifinals saw an unusual twist—no eliminations, leaving all five couples in the running for the title. The finalists included Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, and Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold. Each duo brought their A-game for their final shot at victory.

In addition to the finalists, eliminated contestants like Anna Delvey, Jenn Tran, and Brooks Nader returned for special appearances, while Season 32 champion Xochitl Gomez reunited with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, for a nostalgic performance.

Fan Voting Takes Center Stage

Fans at home played a crucial role in determining the winner. They cast their votes online at dwtsvote.abc.com or via SMS text, with each person allowed up to 20 votes—10 per method per couple. Eligible voters had to be 18 or older and physically located in the United States or Canada.

Stephen Nedoroscik Brings the Audience to Tears

Stephen and his partner, Rylee Arnold, delivered an emotional freestyle performance to Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida.” In a heartfelt video package aired before their dance, Stephen expressed his gratitude to Rylee for helping him break out of his comfort zone.

“I’m just so grateful that I got you as my partner, as someone who literally wouldn’t even dance at a party. You gave me so much confidence,” he said, visibly moved.

The Olympian incorporated his gymnastics skills into the routine, supported by his teammates. Despite feeling nervous, he left everything on the dance floor.

Judge Derek Hough was particularly touched, saying, “I remember watching you on TV during the Olympics and thinking, ‘Man, I think he’d be great on Dancing with the Stars.’ And here you are in the finale with that incredible freestyle. I loved it.”

Score: 30/30

Chandler Kinney Redeems Herself with a Standing Ovation

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong performed a Jive to “APT.” by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars. Determined to redeem herself after a previous Jive performance was criticized for losing energy, Chandler poured her heart and soul into the routine.

“I’m using everything in my body, my soul to maintain high energy throughout the dance,” she vowed.

Their performance brought the audience to their feet, with judge Bruno Tonioli declaring, “What we have here is a triumph! You made it fresh, exciting, and sassy. You gave it your own imprint.”

Score: 30/30

Ilona Maher Finds Redemption in Jive

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten revisited the Jive with “Shake A Tail Feather” by Ray Charles and The Blues Brothers. After a nerve-wracking first attempt earlier in the season, Ilona was determined to succeed this time.

“There are two dances away from winning that mirrorball [trophy], and I know that I have more to give,” she said before the performance.

Their energetic routine earned praise from Carrie Ann Inaba: “When you did this dance the first time, it crushed all of us. But tonight, you rebuilt it better than ever.”

Score: 27/30

Xochitl Gomez’s Triumphant Return

Season 32 champion Xochitl Gomez and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, returned to perform a moving routine to Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club.” In a video package, Xochitl reflected on her time on the show and her enduring bond with Val.

“I want to be able to showcase Val and I’s partnership. It kind of symbolizes the ending of my season … I will always be there for my Dancing with the Stars family,” she shared.

Their performance was met with thunderous applause, and Xochitl expressed her joy, saying, “It’s just been pure joy ever since I’ve come back.”

Danny Amendola Overcomes His Fears

NFL star Danny Amendola and Witney Carson performed a Tango to “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen. Reflecting on his journey, Danny admitted he had always been scared of public embarrassment but decided to embrace the challenge.

“I’ve always been scared to be embarrassed in front of others, but I just said, ‘Screw it,’” he shared.

Their redemption performance impressed Derek Hough, who said, “For me, you’ve been the dark force of this competition. The confidence that you exude compared to the first dance is incredible.”

Score: 27/30

Joey Graziadei’s Electrifying Freestyle

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson closed the evening with a freestyle to “Canned Heat” by District 78 ft. Jake Simpson. The routine cleverly blended Joey’s passion for tennis with dance, featuring illuminated tennis rackets and flashy choreography.

“You were a true leading man. You were show-stopping this whole season. That was a perfect moment,” Derek Hough said.

Score: 29/30