Donald Sutherland, Renowned Actor of Six Decades, Passes Away at 88

Veteran actor Donald Sutherland, whose illustrious career spanned six decades and featured some of the most iconic roles in the films of his time. recently died at the age of 88 in Miami after a prolonged illness, as confirmed by his representatives. Some of his most iconic projects include “Don’t Look Now,” “M*A*S*H,” and “The Hunger Games.”

His son, actor Kiefer Sutherland took to his social media handle on X to break the tragic news to Sutherland’s fans and well-wishers. “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived,” his post read.

Donald Sutherland’s distingueshed career was marked by his versatility and distinctive presence on the big and small screens alike. Appearing in over 190 films and television shows, Sutherland had come to be know for his offbeat charm in a series of classic 1970s films, evolving into a figure of veteran gravitas in his later years. Despite never winning a major film award, Sutherland’s contributions to cinema were recognized with two Golden Globes for his supporting roles in the TV movies “Citizen X” (1996) and “Path to War” (2003), as well as an honorary Oscar in 2017.

Born in Canada in 1935, Sutherland initially studied engineering and drama at the University of Toronto before moving to London in 1957 to attend the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (Lamda). His early career involved small roles on British TV shows like “Man of the World,” “The Saint,” and “The Avengers,” as well as films such as “Fanatic” and “Dr. Terror’s House of Horrors.” His breakthrough came with the action film “The Dirty Dozen,” where he played one of a group of prisoners on a dangerous mission during World War II.

Following the success of “The Dirty Dozen,” Sutherland starred in the influential Korean War comedy “M*A*S*H” as the rule-bending surgeon “Hawkeye” Pierce, and in “Kelly’s Heroes” as a quirky tank commander. His role in “M*A*S*H” cemented his status as a leading man in Hollywood.

Sutherland’s career took a more radical turn with roles in films like “Klute,” where he played a detective opposite Jane Fonda’s sex worker, and the anti-Vietnam War documentary “FTA.” His activism led to him being on the National Security Agency’s “watch list” between 1971 and 1973.

Throughout the 1970s and beyond, Sutherland continued to take on diverse roles. He starred opposite Julie Christie in the psychological horror “Don’t Look Now,” played the title role in Federico Fellini’s “Casanova,” and appeared in Bernardo Bertolucci’s epic “1900.” His performance in “National Lampoon’s Animal House” and the remake of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” further showcased his range.

In the 1980s and 90s, Sutherland transitioned to character roles, appearing in films like “Six Degrees of Separation,” “JFK,” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” He also had prominent roles in “A Time to Kill,” “Space Cowboys,” and “Pride & Prejudice.”

In 2012, Sutherland introduced himself to a new generation as the villainous President Snow in “The Hunger Games” series. He continued to work in recent years, with roles in “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” and “Moonfall.” His last TV role was in the series “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.”

Donald Sutherland’s memoir, “Made Up, But Still True,” is set to be released posthumously in November. The book promises an unfiltered account of his life, offering insights, emotions, and humor.

Sutherland was married three times: to Lois Hardwick (1959-1966), Shirley Douglas (1966-1970), and Francine Racette, whom he married in 1972.

