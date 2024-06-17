Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2 To Hit Screens in December? All We Know

Allu Arjun will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited ‘Pushpa 2’, one of the biggest films of the year. The actioner is currently slated to hit screens on August 15, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. However, a new report suggests that the flick might not be released as planned as the makers are likely to postpone it.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ To Get A New Release Date?

‘Pushpa 2’, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, is expected to open in theatres this Independence Day. However, the buzz is that fans may have to wait a bit longer to catch it in theatres. According to Pinkvilla, the makers have decided to postpone the film to a later this year. As per sources close to the portal, the team might zero in on Dusshera as the new release date. There’s also a distinct possibility of ‘Pushpa 2’ arriving in theatres in December.

“Pushpa 2 team is considering several date options – which includes Dussehra 2024, December 2024, and Pongal 2025. However, the way things are moving, it seems that Pushpa 2 will arrive in the month of December,” added the source.

The report further stated that an official announcement about the film’s revised released date will be made in the next couple of days.

About ‘Pushpa 2’

‘Pushpa 2’ is an action drama that centres on a labourer/lorry driver who locks horns with dangerous foes to emerge as a prominent smuggler. Going by its teaser and first glimpse, it is expected to be more intense and action-packed than the first part. ‘Pushpa 2’ stars Rashmika as the leading lady and is billed as a game-changer for her. Fahadh Faasil, like the ‘Kodava Beauty’, reprises his role from the prequel. The cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, and Sunil. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The ‘Sooseki’ single has already become popular among the masses.

