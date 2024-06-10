Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sikandar’ to Go on Floors From This Date

Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan following because of his striking screen presence and engaging performances. ‘Bhai’ is now in the limelight for an exciting reason. ‘Sikandar’, his eagerly-awaited film with AR Murugadoss, is set to go on floors in a few days.

Shoot of Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ to Begin From June 18

Salman Khan is set to join hands with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss for ‘Sikandar’, one of the biggest films of his career. The flick has created a buzz among fans as it marks his first collaboration with the ‘Akira’ helmer and is said to feature him in a new avatar. On Monday, June 10, Nadiadwala Grandson announced that the film’s shoot will begin in Mumbai from June 18.

“#NGEFamily is super excited to share the date of our first day of shoot for #Sikandar on the 18th of June with the BIGGEST Air Action sequence! #SajidNadiadwala’s #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadossReleasing in cinemas EID 2025 🎬@beingsalmankhan @rashmika_mandanna@wardakhannadiadwala#SikandarEid2025,” read the post.

‘Sikandar’ is an action thriller, slated to hit screens during Eid 2025. The film features Rashmika Mandanna, who impressed fans with her work in ‘Animal’, as the leading lady.

Busy Time For Salman Khan

Salman Khan was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, was a part of the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. ‘Tiger 3’ did well at the box office despite mixed reviews. Its cast included Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Shah Rukh Khan. Salman will be hoping to score another big hit with Sikandar when it releases in theatres next year. He is also in talks with Vishnuvardhan, the director of hits such as Ajith Kumar’s ‘Billa’ and the Sidharth Malhotra-led ‘Shershah’, for a film. He was also recently in the news when he decided against hosting Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. He was replaced by Anil Kapoor.

