Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Faces Police Investigation Over Alleged Assault on Reporter

Australian actor Jacob Elordi, best known for his role in the HBO series Euphoria, has landed in hot water ahead of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTA). Reports indicate that the actor is now under police investigation for allegedly assaulting a reporter, Joshua Fox, from KIIS FM.

Elordi, who had returned to his home country for the awards ceremony, reportedly clashed with Fox at the Clovelly Hotel, where the actor was staying. The incident unfolded when Fox approached Elordi with questions, triggering a heated exchange that escalated into a physical altercation.

The New South Wales Police spokesperson confirmed that officers from the Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating the alleged assault, which occurred outside a hotel in the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney. The police were alerted around 3:30 pm on February 3 regarding a reported assault involving a 26-year-old man (Elordi) and a 32-year-old man (Fox). Notably, Fox did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

Jacob Elordi, a native of Brisbane, is currently nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Award at the AACTA Awards for his role in the black comedy film Saltburn. The main ceremony is scheduled for February 10 at the Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast. However, it remains uncertain whether Elordi will attend the event amid the ongoing police investigation.

In addition to his role in Euphoria, Elordi has gained recognition for hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live on January 20. He also portrayed Elvis Presley in the 2023 biopic Priscilla, a film directed and written by Sofia Coppola based on the memoir Elvis and Me, co-starring Cailee Spaeny as the titular character.