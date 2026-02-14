Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Puja To Rajinikanth Using His ‘Lord Shiva’ Look From Uzhaippali, Viral Video Sparks Massive Debate Online

The boundary between movie star appeal and religious saintliness has reached a new point of intersection in Thirumangalam, Madurai. The holy festival of Maha Shivaratri will take place on Sunday, February 15, 2026, when Karthik, an enthusiastic follower of Hinduism, established his home as a site for extraordinary religious practices.

Karthik, a former CISF officer who became an entrepreneur, led a special event that showcased Superstar Rajinikanth dressed as Lord Shiva from the 1993 movie Uzhaippali.

The fan performed abhishegam and aarti while chanting his own self-composed sloka because he decorated the image with a huge garland of 500 vadais to represent the actor’s 50 years of reign in Indian cinema.

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Karthik, a fan of Rajinikanth from Madurai, performed a special Maha Shivaratri pooja in a unique way by offering prayers at a temple he built inside his residence in honour of the superstar. pic.twitter.com/WYkC1L7Sej — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2026







The organization uses its activities to demonstrate that “Superstar” remains a permanent fixture in Tamil Nadu culture, yet the social media ritual has sparked outrage because it shows people elevating an ordinary performer to the level of a Vedic god.

Ritualistic Fanaticism and the Shri Arulmigu Rajini Kovil

Karthik established a sanctuary that serves as a religious space that contains a 300-kilogram stone idol and authenticates his collections of sacred artifacts.

The worship at Shri Arulmigu Rajini Kovil follows a predetermined schedule that designates specific times for special prayers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The family performed “Rajini Pottri” at the Maha Shivaratri event, which created an atmosphere filled with incense.

Karthik uses his dedication to Hinduism as his personal escape from life because he does not belong to any official fan organizations or political groups.

The family’s honest behavior, which included a 40-minute meeting with Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden home in 2024 has created a public display of worship that divides people and tests established religious practices.

Internet Condemnation and the Ethics of Celebrity Worship

The vadai garland and Shiva-Rajini portrait appeared online, which led to an internet backlash against people who disrespected ancient cultural practices.

The social media platforms served as a combat zone where supporters of “Thalaivar” competed against traditionalists who believed the puja disrespected the ascetic nature of Maha Shivaratri.

Also Read: ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Row Returns? Yuzvendra Chahal Faces Backlash After Ad Hints At Divorce With Dhanashree Verma, Netizens Slam Campaign As ‘Cringe’