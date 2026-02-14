LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Puja To Rajinikanth Using His ‘Lord Shiva’ Look From Uzhaippali, Viral Video Sparks Massive Debate Online

Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Puja To Rajinikanth Using His ‘Lord Shiva’ Look From Uzhaippali, Viral Video Sparks Massive Debate Online

In Thirumangalam, Madurai, fan Karthik celebrated Maha Shivaratri with a grand puja at Shri Arulmigu Rajini Temple, honoring Rajinikanth as Lord Shiva with a 500-vadai garland. The ritual sparked social media debate over celebrity worship and the sanctity of traditional festivals.

Rajinikanth Fan Celebrates Maha Shivaratri with Lavish Puja at Shri Arulmigu Rajini Temple
Rajinikanth Fan Celebrates Maha Shivaratri with Lavish Puja at Shri Arulmigu Rajini Temple

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 14, 2026 15:57:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Puja To Rajinikanth Using His ‘Lord Shiva’ Look From Uzhaippali, Viral Video Sparks Massive Debate Online

The boundary between movie star appeal and religious saintliness has reached a new point of intersection in Thirumangalam, Madurai. The holy festival of Maha Shivaratri will take place on Sunday, February 15, 2026, when Karthik, an enthusiastic follower of Hinduism, established his home as a site for extraordinary religious practices.

Karthik, a former CISF officer who became an entrepreneur, led a special event that showcased Superstar Rajinikanth dressed as Lord Shiva from the 1993 movie Uzhaippali.

The fan performed abhishegam and aarti while chanting his own self-composed sloka because he decorated the image with a huge garland of 500 vadais to represent the actor’s 50 years of reign in Indian cinema.

You Might Be Interested In



The organization uses its activities to demonstrate that “Superstar” remains a permanent fixture in Tamil Nadu culture, yet the social media ritual has sparked outrage because it shows people elevating an ordinary performer to the level of a Vedic god.

Ritualistic Fanaticism and the Shri Arulmigu Rajini Kovil

Karthik established a sanctuary that serves as a religious space that contains a 300-kilogram stone idol and authenticates his collections of sacred artifacts.

The worship at Shri Arulmigu Rajini Kovil follows a predetermined schedule that designates specific times for special prayers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The family performed “Rajini Pottri” at the Maha Shivaratri event, which created an atmosphere filled with incense.

Karthik uses his dedication to Hinduism as his personal escape from life because he does not belong to any official fan organizations or political groups.

The family’s honest behavior, which included a 40-minute meeting with Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden home in 2024 has created a public display of worship that divides people and tests established religious practices.

Internet Condemnation and the Ethics of Celebrity Worship

The vadai garland and Shiva-Rajini portrait appeared online, which led to an internet backlash against people who disrespected ancient cultural practices.

Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Puja To Rajinikanth Using His ‘Lord Shiva’ Look From Uzhaippali, Viral Video Sparks Massive Debate Online

The social media platforms served as a combat zone where supporters of “Thalaivar” competed against traditionalists who believed the puja disrespected the ascetic nature of Maha Shivaratri.

Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Puja To Rajinikanth Using His ‘Lord Shiva’ Look From Uzhaippali, Viral Video Sparks Massive Debate Online

Also Read: ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Row Returns? Yuzvendra Chahal Faces Backlash After Ad Hints At Divorce With Dhanashree Verma, Netizens Slam Campaign As ‘Cringe’

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 3:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Maha ShivaratrirajinikanthShri Arulmigu Rajini Temple

RELATED News

Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Leaves Karan Johar ‘Traumatised’, Says He Took ‘Extra BP Meds’- Here’s Why

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Turns Actor In Arun Matheswaran’s ‘DC’: First Intense Sneak Peek Shocks Fans

‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Row Returns? Yuzvendra Chahal Faces Backlash After Ad Hints At Divorce With Dhanashree Verma, Netizens Slam Campaign As ‘Cringe’

Battle of Galwan’s Main Hoon OUT: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh’s Romantic Track Releases on Valentine’s Day; Here’s How Shockingly Social Media Reacted

Who Was Joe Simon? Veteran Kannada Filmmaker Dies At 80 After Heart Attack At KFCC Meeting

LATEST NEWS

Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Puja To Rajinikanth Using His ‘Lord Shiva’ Look From Uzhaippali, Viral Video Sparks Massive Debate Online

CBSE Board Exams 2026: No Class 12 Marks Verification, Controller Debunks Social Media Claims

Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapses In Mulund, Concrete Slab Falls On Vehicles, 1 Dead And 3 People Feared Injured – Watch

Nothing Inaugurates First-Ever Retail Store In Bengaluru: Check Details, Location, What’s Inside And Expansion Plans Across India

Startup India Fund 2.0 Launched: Government Pledges Rs 10,000 Crore For Early-Stage Founders; Here’s What You Need To Know

US Readying Strikes On Iran? Pentagon Prepares For Weeks-Long Military Operations, White House Says ‘All Options’ Remain On Table

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Wants Handshake Spirit Revived In India vs Pakistan Match

BJP Wins Seat In Bangladesh? Truth Behind The Viral Claim, Meet Bangladesh BJP Leader Who Actually Won

AI-Driven Transformation: AvenuesAI Reports 122% Revenue Surge and Profit Jump

ATLAS ISDI Brings Design-Led AI Discourse to Campus at AI Impact Pre-Summit

Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Puja To Rajinikanth Using His ‘Lord Shiva’ Look From Uzhaippali, Viral Video Sparks Massive Debate Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Puja To Rajinikanth Using His ‘Lord Shiva’ Look From Uzhaippali, Viral Video Sparks Massive Debate Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Puja To Rajinikanth Using His ‘Lord Shiva’ Look From Uzhaippali, Viral Video Sparks Massive Debate Online
Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Puja To Rajinikanth Using His ‘Lord Shiva’ Look From Uzhaippali, Viral Video Sparks Massive Debate Online
Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Puja To Rajinikanth Using His ‘Lord Shiva’ Look From Uzhaippali, Viral Video Sparks Massive Debate Online
Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Puja To Rajinikanth Using His ‘Lord Shiva’ Look From Uzhaippali, Viral Video Sparks Massive Debate Online

QUICK LINKS