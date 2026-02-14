LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Row Returns? Yuzvendra Chahal Faces Backlash After Ad Hints At Divorce With Dhanashree Verma, Netizens Slam Campaign As ‘Cringe’

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal faces online outrage after promoting Story TV with a “sugar daddy” ad referencing his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Critics call it a cringe-worthy attempt to commercialize personal struggles, accusing him of “milking” private matters for publicity.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 14, 2026 13:20:42 IST

Social media platforms currently experience a significant surge of activity because Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became involved in a marketing campaign for the Story TV micro-drama platform.

The platform named the cricketer as their “Chief Story Officer,” but their promotional material generated public outrage because it included details about his sensitive personal history.

The advertisement used the “sugar daddy” concept, which directly referenced the T-shirt that Chahal wore at his last divorce hearing with Dhanashree Verma. The athlete received multiple accusations from his fans because he turned his personal legal achievement into a marketing story.

Commercializing Controversy

The use of the “Zero Sugar (Daddy) Diet” slogan for a professional partnership shows their strategic intent to profit from previous viral success.

The marketing team at Story TV, together with Chahal, have transformed his private legal battle into public knowledge through their analysis of his separation case, which developed into a widely shared online meme.

The audience response to this strategy turned negative because many viewers considered the personal references that were included to be inappropriate.

Critics contend that marketers who use divorce as an advertisement hook for their app, which involves emotional and legal difficulties, create an effect that diminishes the serious nature of the matter and results in “cringe-worthy” advertising.

Ethical Milking

The public response, which occurs mainly on Reddit, shows that people are becoming tired of watching how celebrities manage their private matters through their online activities.

The netizens have used the term “milking” to explain Chahal’s tendency to bring attention to his 2023 divorce in order to maintain his public image and increase his online engagement.

The cricketer wants to share his creative ideas for storytelling through his upcoming position, yet the first implementation of his work shows a lack of understanding about what he needs to achieve.

The athlete uses the “sugar daddy” story as a target for his jokes because he wants to achieve viral success at the expense of his ex-partner’s right to privacy, which people usually expect after famous couples break up.

Also Read: Why Did Dhanush Receive A Rs 20 Crore Legal Notice? Thenandal Films Sends Notice Over Shelved Project

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 1:20 PM IST
Tags: Dhanashree Vermayuzvendra chahal

QUICK LINKS