Why Did Dhanush Receive A Rs 20 Crore Legal Notice? Thenandal Films Sends Notice Over Shelved Project

Dhanush, the Indian cinema powerhouse, faces a major legal battle against veteran production company Sri Thenandal Films. The production banner has reportedly issued a legal notice demanding ₹20 crore in compensation because Dhanush violated their contract for a project that has remained inactive for almost ten years.

The Tamil film industry experienced a major disturbance because the most successful star in the industry faces off against a historic production company in a battle over a Dhanush film project, which he planned to direct and act in.

Project Stagnation

The main issue in the legal dispute centers on the halted development of the movie Naan Rudran, which started its creation process in 2016.

Thenandal Films claims that Dhanush entered into a contract to direct the project while also serving as the main actor. The production house states that they were ready to continue work on the project, but their creative solutions did not help them achieve progress.

The main complaint states that the actor-director failed to complete the final screenplay, which resulted in permanent production shutdown and prevented any recovery of initial investments.

Financial Accountability

The notice issued through their legal representatives demonstrates that Thenandal Films experienced severe financial difficulties because of the extended delays.

The banner accuses Dhanush of abandoning his work obligations because he used his “call sheets” and work hours for competing projects while he still had to fulfill his contract with them.

The perceived absence of dedication by him led to increased costs from both interest on invested capital and losses in business operations.

Therefore, the ₹20 crore demand functions as a formal request for damages which represent the revenue lost during the period when the project remained inactive because the banner threatens to take further legal action if the compensation remains unpaid.

