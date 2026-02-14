LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Berkeley Hills search babar azam Google Doodle Today o-romeo Ireland vs Oman Palash Mucchal cheating row FBI statement Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Did Dhanush Receive A Rs 20 Crore Legal Notice? Thenandal Films Sends Notice Over Shelved Project

Why Did Dhanush Receive A Rs 20 Crore Legal Notice? Thenandal Films Sends Notice Over Shelved Project

Dhanush faces a ₹20 crore legal notice from Sri Thenandal Films over the long-delayed film Naan Rudran. The banner alleges contract violation, incomplete screenplay, and financial losses after the 2016 project stalled, threatening further legal action.

Dhanush Hit With ₹20 Crore Legal Notice by Sri Thenandal Films Over Stalled ‘Naan Rudran’ Project
Dhanush Hit With ₹20 Crore Legal Notice by Sri Thenandal Films Over Stalled ‘Naan Rudran’ Project

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 14, 2026 10:56:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did Dhanush Receive A Rs 20 Crore Legal Notice? Thenandal Films Sends Notice Over Shelved Project

Dhanush, the Indian cinema powerhouse, faces a major legal battle against veteran production company Sri Thenandal Films. The production banner has reportedly issued a legal notice demanding ₹20 crore in compensation because Dhanush violated their contract for a project that has remained inactive for almost ten years.

The Tamil film industry experienced a major disturbance because the most successful star in the industry faces off against a historic production company in a battle over a Dhanush film project, which he planned to direct and act in.

Project Stagnation

The main issue in the legal dispute centers on the halted development of the movie Naan Rudran, which started its creation process in 2016.

You Might Be Interested In

Thenandal Films claims that Dhanush entered into a contract to direct the project while also serving as the main actor. The production house states that they were ready to continue work on the project, but their creative solutions did not help them achieve progress.

The main complaint states that the actor-director failed to complete the final screenplay, which resulted in permanent production shutdown and prevented any recovery of initial investments.

Financial Accountability

The notice issued through their legal representatives demonstrates that Thenandal Films experienced severe financial difficulties because of the extended delays.

The banner accuses Dhanush of abandoning his work obligations because he used his “call sheets” and work hours for competing projects while he still had to fulfill his contract with them.

The perceived absence of dedication by him led to increased costs from both interest on invested capital and losses in business operations.

Therefore, the ₹20 crore demand functions as a formal request for damages which represent the revenue lost during the period when the project remained inactive because the banner threatens to take further legal action if the compensation remains unpaid.

Also Read: Line Pe Aajao, Agar Nahi Aaye Toh..’: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty Receive Fresh Threat From Bishnoi Gang; Warn of Killing ‘Entire Staff’, Claim ‘Saat Peedhi Tak Koi Haath Nahi Laga Sakta’

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 10:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dhanush legal noticeSri Thenandal Films

RELATED News

Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Bombay HC Restrains Man in ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Filed by Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana ‘Cheating’ Controversy

Who Was Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra? Son Of ‘Ramayan’ Creator Ramanand Sagar Dies At 84

‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor

Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga; Emerald-Diamond Jewels Steal The Spotlight- Check Her ‘Pretty’ Photos Here

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT Drop: The Warrens’ Final Haunting Arrives With A Chilling Surprise For Fans; When And Where To Watch In India?

LATEST NEWS

IND vs PAK: How MS Dhoni’s Biopic Played a Role in Usman Tariq’s Pakistan Call-up

U19 World Cup-Winning Star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set to Appear for Class 10 Board Exams

Why Did Dhanush Receive A Rs 20 Crore Legal Notice? Thenandal Films Sends Notice Over Shelved Project

Hyundai Verna Facelift Interior Leaks: New Steering Wheel, Premium Cabin, And 1.5L Turbo Engine Revealed — Details Inside

Who Is The Missing Indian Student Saketh Sreenivasaiah In California? 22-Year-Old UC Berkeley Student Missing, Authorities Seek Public Help

IND vs PAK: Rain to Play Spoilsport During India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match in Colombo, Is There a Reserve Day?

Mahashivratri 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Fasting Rules, What To Eat And What To Avoid, Know Everything Before You Begin

Happy Valentine’s Day 2026: Google Doodle’s ‘Handmade With Love’ Revives The Deeper Meaning Of Romance, Blending Gen-Z Trends With The Rich History Of Love

IRE vs OMA Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Who is Nikhil Gupta? The Controversial Indian Figure At The Center Of A Foiled US Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Why Did Dhanush Receive A Rs 20 Crore Legal Notice? Thenandal Films Sends Notice Over Shelved Project

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did Dhanush Receive A Rs 20 Crore Legal Notice? Thenandal Films Sends Notice Over Shelved Project

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did Dhanush Receive A Rs 20 Crore Legal Notice? Thenandal Films Sends Notice Over Shelved Project
Why Did Dhanush Receive A Rs 20 Crore Legal Notice? Thenandal Films Sends Notice Over Shelved Project
Why Did Dhanush Receive A Rs 20 Crore Legal Notice? Thenandal Films Sends Notice Over Shelved Project
Why Did Dhanush Receive A Rs 20 Crore Legal Notice? Thenandal Films Sends Notice Over Shelved Project

QUICK LINKS