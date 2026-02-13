LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Line Pe Aajao, Agar Nahi Aaye Toh..': Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty Receive Fresh Threat From Bishnoi Gang; Warn of Killing 'Entire Staff', Claim 'Saat Peedhi Tak Koi Haath Nahi Laga Sakta'

‘Line Pe Aajao, Agar Nahi Aaye Toh..’: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty Receive Fresh Threat From Bishnoi Gang; Warn of Killing ‘Entire Staff’, Claim ‘Saat Peedhi Tak Koi Haath Nahi Laga Sakta’

A man claiming to be Hari Boxer of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly issued a new audio message threatening actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, warning that their “entire staff” would be killed if his demands were not met.

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty Receive Fresh Threat From Bishnoi Gang. Photos: X
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty Receive Fresh Threat From Bishnoi Gang. Photos: X

Last updated: February 13, 2026 14:05:08 IST

‘Line Pe Aajao, Agar Nahi Aaye Toh..’: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty Receive Fresh Threat From Bishnoi Gang; Warn of Killing ‘Entire Staff’, Claim ‘Saat Peedhi Tak Koi Haath Nahi Laga Sakta’

A man claiming to be Hari Boxer of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly issued a new audio message threatening actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, warning that their “entire staff” would be killed if his demands were not met. 

The developments come amid an ongoing probe into the January 31, 2024, firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence.

According to reports, citing voice recordings, an individual claiming links to the Bishnoi Gang is allegedly heard warning, “Baat se mukarne ki saza kya hoti hai tujhe bataenge,” suggesting there would be consequences for going back on one’s word.

Bishnoi Gang Threat to Ranveer Singh

According to reports, in the audio clip, the speaker identifies himself as “Hari Boxer” of the Bishnoi gang and claims the message is directed at “all of Bollywood,” specifically naming Ranveer Singh. 

 The individual alleges that Singh had reneged on a prior commitment and warns him to “come back in line” in time or face repercussions.

“Ranveer Singh, we will deal with you in a way that your next seven generations will remember. You are very fond of giving advice and telling people to go file a complaint at the police station. Fine. You filed a complaint too. No problem,” the audio stated. 

“Now listen carefully. We have complete details of every manager and every person who works with you, where they live, when they leave for office, when they return, and where their families stay. We won’t say anything to you directly. We will start targeting the people who work under you. Once that happens, you will come to your senses. We will kill your entire staff. Get in line while there is still time,” it added. 

Bishnoi Gang Threat to Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is also referenced in the threat, with the speaker urging both him and Ranveer Singh to “listen carefully.” 

The warning was broadened to include the wider Hindi film industry, stating that anyone who disregards calls from the gang would face consequences. 

This is not the first time Hari Boxer’s name has surfaced in connection with such an incident. He was also reportedly linked to the recent firing by unidentified assailants outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence. 

Bishnoi Gang Threat to Slaman Khan’s Brother-In-Law

According to a report by Mumbai Crime Branch, actor Aayush Sharma, who is also Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, received a threatening email sent via Proton Mail, an end-to-end encrypted service designed to protect user identity.

Police said the sender used the platform to mask their identity and bypass conventional digital tracing mechanisms. The email allegedly claimed association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Days earlier, actor Ranveer Singh received an extortion threat through a WhatsApp voice note sent to his manager’s phone number. Police confirmed that the sender used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to conceal their network identity and location.

Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of Ranveer Singh’s manager as part of the investigation.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 1:55 PM IST
‘Line Pe Aajao, Agar Nahi Aaye Toh..’: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty Receive Fresh Threat From Bishnoi Gang; Warn of Killing ‘Entire Staff’, Claim ‘Saat Peedhi Tak Koi Haath Nahi Laga Sakta’

QUICK LINKS