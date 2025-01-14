Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
we-woman
Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Masaba shared a glimpse of Matara’s tiny fingers, dressed in a white printed top, with her hand adorned in a gold bracelet featuring the baby’s name.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra have officially shared the name of their newborn daughter! And it is Matara. The couple welcomed their little one in October 2024.

The name Matara left many people confused about what this unique name actually means.

The couple took to their Instagram to reveal the special meaning behind the name, which is deeply rooted in spirituality and honors the divine feminine.

On Monday morning, Masaba took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s three-month milestone with a beautiful post. She shared a glimpse of Matara’s tiny fingers, dressed in a white printed top, with her hand adorned in a gold bracelet featuring the baby’s name. The picture radiated warmth and love, and Masaba’s heartfelt caption revealed the significance of the name. “3 months with my Matara 🌷The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes 💫,” Masaba wrote, offering a glimpse into the profound spiritual connection they feel with their daughter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Masaba 🤎 (@masabagupta)

As Masaba shared the post, actor Satyadeep Misra, who married Masaba in January 2023, also re-shared the announcement on his Instagram Stories, writing the name in Hindi to further celebrate its cultural roots. Their followers were quick to shower the couple with love, praising the name’s beauty and spiritual depth.

Neena Gupta’s sweet moment with her granddaughter

Masaba’s mother, renowned actress Neena Gupta, has been a key figure in her life and recently shared a touching interaction with her granddaughter. Last month, Masaba posted an adorable video of Neena lovingly cradling Matara, using playful baby voices to bond with the little one. In the video, Neena asks her granddaughter, “Tu bhi OTP diya karegi jab badi ho jayegi, Haan, OTP degi?” (You will also give me OTPs once you grow up, right?). Masaba captioned the sweet moment, “Neenaji asking the real tough question— can you give me OTP? @neena_gupta,” showcasing the loving, playful dynamic between the generations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Masaba 🤎 (@masabagupta)

Neena had also shared a heartwarming post after the birth of her granddaughter, writing, “Meri beti ki beti – Rab rakha,” expressing her joy at becoming a grandmother. The bond between Masaba, Neena, and Matara is clearly filled with love and affection.

Masaba and Satyadeep’s journey into parenthood began in January 2023 when they tied the knot. After announcing their pregnancy in April 2024, the couple welcomed their baby girl, Matara, on October 11, 2024. Both Masaba and Satyadeep are celebrated figures in their respective fields, with Masaba being a renowned fashion designer, having her own label ‘House of Masaba,’ and Satyadeep known for his roles in films like No One Killed Jessica and the web series Tanaav.

