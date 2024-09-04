Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Gladiator 2 Director Ridley Scott Reveals Why He Did NOT Seek Input From Russell Crowe: ‘Why Would I?’

For those unfamiliar, the original "Gladiator" concluded with Russell Crowe’s character, Maximus, dying and envisioning a reunion with his family in the afterlife.

Gladiator 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year, serving as a sequel to the 2000 epic historical drama “Gladiator.” This time, Paul Mescal steps into the role of Lucius Verus.

Director Ridley Scott, in a recent interview with Empire magazine, discussed why he didn’t seek input from Russell Crowe, who portrayed the iconic Maximus Decimus Meridius in the original film.

According to a report by Screen Rant, Scott was straightforward in his explanation, saying, “The plot, frankly, was right under our noses. I think it was so close under our noses that we thought it was too simple. I think he’s still one of the best actors in the world, and I think we have a good relationship. I hope we do. As long as he doesn’t start complaining about not being consulted. But why would I? His character is dead!”

Scott also added, “It’s the best thing I’ve ever made. It’s full-bore, brutal action.”

Russell Crowe, in a conversation on the US podcast “Kyle Meredith With…,” expressed some reservations about the sequel, saying, “I’m slightly uncomfortable with the fact they’re making another one — because, of course, I’m dead and I have no say in what gets done.”

He added, “But a couple of the things I’ve heard I’m like — no, no, no, that’s not in the moral journey of that particular character. But I can’t say anything, it’s not my place, I’m six feet under. So we’ll see what that is like.”

Gladiator 2 is set to release in India on November 15.

