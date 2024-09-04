Gladiator 2 Director Ridley Scott Reveals Why He Did NOT Seek Input From Russell Crowe: ‘Why Would I?’

For those unfamiliar, the original "Gladiator" concluded with Russell Crowe’s character, Maximus, dying and envisioning a reunion with his family in the afterlife.

Gladiator 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year, serving as a sequel to the 2000 epic historical drama “Gladiator.” This time, Paul Mescal steps into the role of Lucius Verus.

Director Ridley Scott, in a recent interview with Empire magazine, discussed why he didn’t seek input from Russell Crowe, who portrayed the iconic Maximus Decimus Meridius in the original film.

According to a report by Screen Rant, Scott was straightforward in his explanation, saying, “The plot, frankly, was right under our noses. I think it was so close under our noses that we thought it was too simple. I think he’s still one of the best actors in the world, and I think we have a good relationship. I hope we do. As long as he doesn’t start complaining about not being consulted. But why would I? His character is dead!”

MUST READ: Daniel Craig Laughs Off When Asked About Possibility Of James Bond Being Gay: ‘There Is No Way…’

Scott also added, “It’s the best thing I’ve ever made. It’s full-bore, brutal action.”

For those unfamiliar, the original “Gladiator” concluded with Russell Crowe’s character, Maximus, dying and envisioning a reunion with his family in the afterlife.

Russell Crowe, in a conversation on the US podcast “Kyle Meredith With…,” expressed some reservations about the sequel, saying, “I’m slightly uncomfortable with the fact they’re making another one — because, of course, I’m dead and I have no say in what gets done.”

He added, “But a couple of the things I’ve heard I’m like — no, no, no, that’s not in the moral journey of that particular character. But I can’t say anything, it’s not my place, I’m six feet under. So we’ll see what that is like.”

Gladiator 2 is set to release in India on November 15.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Maisie Williams Opened Up About Why She Agreed To A Topless Scene In Sex Pistols