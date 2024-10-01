Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was hospitalized in Mumbai on Tuesday after accidentally injuring himself with his licensed revolver. The mishap occurred when the gun misfired, and the bullet struck his knee.

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was hospitalized in Mumbai on Tuesday after accidentally injuring himself with his licensed revolver. The mishap occurred when the gun misfired, and the bullet struck his knee.

The incident took place around 4:45 am while Govinda was getting ready to travel. According to sources, the actor was preparing to leave for an event in Kolkata and was inspecting his revolver at the time. As he was cleaning the firearm, it reportedly slipped from his hand and discharged.

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda has been taken to the nearest hospital after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver this morning, says a senior Mumbai Police official More details awaited. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/SBqnMcDgoA — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

The hospital has not provided any updates on Govinda’s condition, stating that his family will issue an official statement soon.

Govinda, a 90s Bollywood icon known for his comedic roles and energetic dance performances, joined the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena earlier this year in March.

Govinda Is Safe Now

In an audio message Govinda assures that he is out of danger.