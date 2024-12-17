Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
we-woman

‘Grow Up You Ludicrous Imbecile’: Piers Morgan Slams Madonna For Disrespecting Pope

Madonna caused an uproar on Monday by sharing AI-generated images on Instagram featuring her with Pope Francis, sparking widespread reactions. Broadcaster Piers Morgan was quick to criticize the post, calling it "truly dreadful" and fueling a heated debate online.

Madonna, the iconic “Material Girl” singer, on Monday, created a stir on social media by sharing two AI-generated images on Instagram that featured her in close proximity to Pope Francis. The images quickly went viral, attracting widespread attention and criticism.

Controversial Image with Pope Francis

The first image in Madonna’s post showed her dressed in a dark lace outfit, sitting beside Pope Francis. The image was highly suggestive, with the Pope appearing to lean in, his nose nearly touching her cheek. The caption read: “Going into the weekend like… … …” Madonna’s follow-up image showed her in a black bustier, with the Pope seemingly posed in a manipulated manner, appearing to engage in conversation with his arm around her. The pop star credited meme-maker @rickdick_ beneath the images, in bold red letters.

Piers Morgan slams Madonna over controversial images

The controversial images drew a sharp response from broadcaster Piers Morgan, who posted them on X (formerly Twitter) with a harsh critique of Madonna. He wrote: “Even by her pathetically embarrassing attention-seeking standards, this is truly dreadful. Grow up @Madonna – you ludicrous imbecile.” His comments fueled a broader debate online, with many condemning the images as disrespectful.

Public Reactions to the Post Piers Morgan on Material Girl” singer Madonna 

Many social media users expressed their disapproval, with one commenter, @CoolbeachM, stating, “Disrespecting spiritual leaders is unacceptable. Such actions can cause harm and offense to many.” Another user, @stephaniellen, highlighted the potential dangers of AI technology, remarking, “The fact that we can now generate these images is going to cause a lot of problems.”

However, not all responses were negative. Some defended Madonna’s actions, including @CmookieB, who encouraged others to be more lenient, saying, “Lighten up, Piers.”

