Wednesday, December 18, 2024
we-woman

Who Is Matilda Djerf ? Influencer Responds to Workplace Misconduct Claims After Toilet-Scrubbing and Body Shaming Accusations

Matilda Djerf, celebrated for building Djerf Avenue into a global fashion powerhouse, now faces scrutiny over allegations of workplace misconduct. As Aftonbladet’s damning report shakes the brand's image, Djerf publicly confronts the challenges of leadership under fire.

Matilda Djerf, founder and CEO of the Swedish fashion brand Djerf Avenue, has responded to recent allegations of fostering a toxic work culture within her company. The backlash follows a detailed report published by Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, which featured accounts from 11 current and former employees.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Djerf, 27, addressed the claims after days of silence, stating that her priority had been to meet with her team and listen to their concerns.

Djerf Apologizes for Shortcomings in Leadership

“Over the past few days, I’ve kept quiet on social media,” Djerf wrote in her statement. “My highest priority has been to meet with the Djerf Avenue team and speak to them. I am fully aware that my words here are not an answer or a solution, but for me it’s important to write this directly to you.”

Expressing remorse, she continued, “I am genuinely sorry to anyone I have hurt or let down.” Djerf acknowledged the challenges she faced as a first-time entrepreneur and leader. “When I started Djerf Avenue, I never expected the company to grow into what it is today, with so many team members and so much responsibility. I wasn’t ready.”

Djerf admitted to falling short in her leadership role, particularly during moments of high stress. “I had never led a team prior to this, I had never built a company prior to this, and under a lot of stress, high tempo, and naivety, I failed to be the leader and colleague I wish to be along the way.”

Matilda Djerf  on Steps Toward Improvement

In the wake of the controversy, Djerf emphasized her commitment to improving the company’s work culture. She highlighted several initiatives already in place to address these concerns, including:

  • Hiring a more experienced management team
  • Introducing monthly anonymous surveys to gather employee feedback
  • Bringing in an external organizational psychologist
  • Expanding the HR team to support internal processes

“We are constantly working on improving and developing the internal business, everything from structures that need to be set in place to new initiatives,” she stated.

The entrepreneur stressed her determination to grow personally and professionally, writing, “I wish my growth happened faster. I really want to underline that I’m extremely committed to getting it right and to continuing growing.”

Matilda Djerf on Commitment to Change

Djerf concluded her statement by expressing her intention to foster a positive and inclusive environment at Djerf Avenue. “I’ll be learning and working to ensure Djerf Avenue is a safe, inclusive space for everyone,” she wrote. “I want to end by saying thank you to all of you who’ve had honest and transparent conversations with me over the past few days.”

While Djerf addressed her leadership challenges and outlined steps for improvement, she did not comment directly on the specific allegations reported by Aftonbladet. These claims included accounts of bullying, body-shaming, and creating an environment described as “psychological terror.”

Allegations from Employees

According to Aftonbladet’s investigation, former and current employees described a drastically different work culture than the one Djerf Avenue publicly promotes. The company, known for its focus on body inclusivity, diversity, and values of “kindness, inspiration, and respect,” was alleged to have a toxic internal environment.

Some employees claimed they experienced “panic attacks” and often left the office feeling “crying” and “broken.” One anonymous staff member told the publication, “I have never been so afraid of a person in my entire life. She could scold one in front of the whole office.”

Other sources accused Djerf of body-shaming employees and models, suggesting that the brand’s inclusive messaging was not reflected behind the scenes.

