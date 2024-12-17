Chappell Roan Had MAJOR Wardrobe Malfunction Right Before Her SNL Performance: It Ripped All The Way Down

Her striking performance look included her signature voluminous red curls with silver streaks, dramatic drag-inspired makeup, and Halloween-themed accessories such as a jeweled spider brooch and bracelet.

Chappell Roan’s first appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live in November almost faced a significant hiccup. The singer revealed in an interview with Canadian journalist Nardwuar, posted on December 15, that her performance was nearly disrupted by a wardrobe mishap just before she stepped on stage.

Roan, 26, explained that the dress she wore to perform her hit “Pink Pony Club” tore down the back moments before her performance. “It ripped all the way down the back right before I walked on stage,” she shared. Thanks to SNL’s in-house seamstress, she was sewn into the floor-length, jeweled white gown just in time.

When Nardwuar asked about how she maintains her outfits post-performance, Roan admitted, “They smell crazy, yeah. I don’t know if I clean it; I think I just put it in a bag and back on the rack.”

For her second song, “The Giver,” Roan shifted gears with a country-inspired ensemble. She wore a pink and white gingham bralette with matching shorts, cowboy boots, and a tie, while her band and backup singers embraced similar country-themed outfits.

Roan is celebrated for her daring and creative fashion choices, often drawing inspiration from drag, theater, and horror films. At the 2024 Governors Ball, she performed dressed as the Statue of Liberty, painted entirely in green.

Another notable look from her SNL promo—a blue and green burlesque-style outfit designed by Project Runway alum Gunnar Deatherage—featured dragonfly wings and an intricate headpiece. Originally designed for a festival, the elaborate costume was repurposed to suit a more stationary setting, ensuring Roan’s stage movement wasn’t restricted.

Deatherage later shared the creative process behind the look, revealing that it took 500 hours to make and was inspired by early 1900s burlesque dancers. Speaking to PEOPLE, he expressed pride in creating complex and visually striking pieces for Roan, noting how her performances allow these creations to shine.

Chappell Roan continues to captivate audiences with her distinctive style and genre-defying performances, solidifying her place as one of pop music’s most innovative artists. Her SNL debut is yet another example of her ability to rise above challenges while making a bold artistic statement.