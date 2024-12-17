Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Chappell Roan Had MAJOR Wardrobe Malfunction Right Before Her SNL Performance: It Ripped All The Way Down

Her striking performance look included her signature voluminous red curls with silver streaks, dramatic drag-inspired makeup, and Halloween-themed accessories such as a jeweled spider brooch and bracelet.

Chappell Roan Had MAJOR Wardrobe Malfunction Right Before Her SNL Performance: It Ripped All The Way Down

Chappell Roan’s first appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live in November almost faced a significant hiccup. The singer revealed in an interview with Canadian journalist Nardwuar, posted on December 15, that her performance was nearly disrupted by a wardrobe mishap just before she stepped on stage.

Roan, 26, explained that the dress she wore to perform her hit “Pink Pony Club” tore down the back moments before her performance. “It ripped all the way down the back right before I walked on stage,” she shared. Thanks to SNL’s in-house seamstress, she was sewn into the floor-length, jeweled white gown just in time.

When Nardwuar asked about how she maintains her outfits post-performance, Roan admitted, “They smell crazy, yeah. I don’t know if I clean it; I think I just put it in a bag and back on the rack.”

Her striking performance look included her signature voluminous red curls with silver streaks, dramatic drag-inspired makeup, and Halloween-themed accessories such as a jeweled spider brooch and bracelet.

For her second song, “The Giver,” Roan shifted gears with a country-inspired ensemble. She wore a pink and white gingham bralette with matching shorts, cowboy boots, and a tie, while her band and backup singers embraced similar country-themed outfits.

Roan is celebrated for her daring and creative fashion choices, often drawing inspiration from drag, theater, and horror films. At the 2024 Governors Ball, she performed dressed as the Statue of Liberty, painted entirely in green.

Another notable look from her SNL promo—a blue and green burlesque-style outfit designed by Project Runway alum Gunnar Deatherage—featured dragonfly wings and an intricate headpiece. Originally designed for a festival, the elaborate costume was repurposed to suit a more stationary setting, ensuring Roan’s stage movement wasn’t restricted.

Deatherage later shared the creative process behind the look, revealing that it took 500 hours to make and was inspired by early 1900s burlesque dancers. Speaking to PEOPLE, he expressed pride in creating complex and visually striking pieces for Roan, noting how her performances allow these creations to shine.

Chappell Roan continues to captivate audiences with her distinctive style and genre-defying performances, solidifying her place as one of pop music’s most innovative artists. Her SNL debut is yet another example of her ability to rise above challenges while making a bold artistic statement.

ALSO READ: How Old Will David Corenswet’s Superman Be In James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy?

Filed under

celebrity news Chappell Roan Chappell Roan SNL SNL news Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With Family: Praying For Christmas Miracle

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With...

What Exactly Happened With Missing Photographer Hannah Kobayashi? Here’s FULL TIMELINE As She Breaks Her Silence

What Exactly Happened With Missing Photographer Hannah Kobayashi? Here’s FULL TIMELINE As She Breaks Her...

Rift In Mahayuti Alliance? Cabinet Reshuffle in Maharashtra Sparks Protests And Discontent Among Prominent Leaders

Rift In Mahayuti Alliance? Cabinet Reshuffle in Maharashtra Sparks Protests And Discontent Among Prominent Leaders

Assam Rifles Seizes Foreign-Origin Cigarettes Worth Rs.1.1 Crore In Mizoram- Deets Inside!

Assam Rifles Seizes Foreign-Origin Cigarettes Worth Rs.1.1 Crore In Mizoram- Deets Inside!

One Nation One Election Bill To Be Presented In Lok Sabha Today

One Nation One Election Bill To Be Presented In Lok Sabha Today

Entertainment

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With Family: Praying For Christmas Miracle

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With

Guru Randhawa Supports ‘Farmers Protest’, Netizens Say, ‘Paise Mil Gaye’?

Guru Randhawa Supports ‘Farmers Protest’, Netizens Say, ‘Paise Mil Gaye’?

Liam Payne’s Death: Eyewitness Recalls Tragic Day Says The Incident ‘Burned Into My Brain’

Liam Payne’s Death: Eyewitness Recalls Tragic Day Says The Incident ‘Burned Into My Brain’

Sonakshi Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna For Blaming Shatrughan Sinha For Lack of Her Ramayana Knowledge: You Have Forgotten Some Of The Lessons…’

Sonakshi Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna For Blaming Shatrughan Sinha For Lack of Her Ramayana Knowledge:

The White Lotus Drops Season 3 Teaser: Release Date, Streaming Options, And More

The White Lotus Drops Season 3 Teaser: Release Date, Streaming Options, And More

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox