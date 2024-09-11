HBO Seeks Young Stars For ‘Harry Potter’ Series Adaptation

HBO has announced an open casting call for the highly anticipated series adaptation of the beloved "Harry Potter" franchise. The casting search is underway to find young actors for the iconic roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley.

Casting Details

The casting call is open to children aged 9-11 as of April 2025, who are residents of the UK or Ireland. Applications must be submitted by a parent or legal guardian, and the Cast It website is the sole platform for submitting applications. The deadline for applications is yet to be announced.

Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

HBO emphasizes its commitment to inclusive and diverse casting practices. The network encourages submissions from all qualified performers, regardless of ethnicity, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other protected basis under the law. The goal is to ensure that every role reflects a broad spectrum of backgrounds and experiences.

About the Casting Process

This casting call is a significant step in the development of HBO’s “Harry Potter” series, aiming to bring a fresh take on the beloved characters. The series promises to delve deeper into the magical world created by J.K. Rowling, offering new interpretations of these cherished roles. This casting call represents a rare chance for young actors to step into some of the most iconic roles in literary and cinematic history.

HBO’s dedication to authenticity and representation underscores their commitment to creating a series that honors the original while expanding its reach and inclusivity.

