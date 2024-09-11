The film stars Tom Holland and is a co-production between Sony and Disney-owned Marvel Studios. It will also make him the fourth director to take on a Spider-Man solo film.

Destin Daniel Cretton, known for directing ‘Shang-Chi’, is in talks to helm ‘Spider-Man 4’, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The film stars Tom Holland and is a co-production between Sony and Disney-owned Marvel Studios. It will also make him the fourth director to take on a Spider-Man solo film.

Jon Watts directed the previous three Holland starrer films, while Marc Webb directed Andrew Garfield’s two Amazing Spider-Man films. Sam Raimi directed the trilogy that featured Tobey Maguire.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are returning on the script, with Marvel’s Kevin Feige and former Sony president Amy Pascal producing.

The plot of the film is still not clear. It’s uncertain if the story will be, as No Way Home left the world forgetting that teenager Peter Parker was the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

In June 2023, Holland shared that he and the producers had just held conversations to discuss a potential fourth film. “The first several sessions focused on, ‘Why would we do this again?’ And I believe we figured out why,” Holland added.

Destin Yori Daniel Cretton is best known for his films Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, Just Mercy and the Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ takes us on a journey of Shang-Chi, who confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

Talking about the film, earlier director Destin Daniel Cretton shared, “I didn’t think I was ever going to get this job. I thought I would have a meeting to get in Marvel’s ear what I would hope that this first Asian superhero could be, and what it would mean to me, but I also wanted to have the ability to express some of the pitfalls that I thought they should avoid.”

“The complications of the relationship between Shang-Chi and Wenwu was what really interested me. What moved me from the comics was this complex relationship of a dad who trained his son to be a killer, and now his son is grown up, and he has to face him. That was really exciting to me, and it was the basis of the pitch that I gave them,” he added.

The film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Michelle Yeoh, amongst others.

It is produced by the director himself, Destin Daniel Cretton, along with Kevin Feige, Michelle Yeoh, David Callaham and Ronny Chieng, with William Pope as cinematographer.

He was on board to direct the megabudget ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ but dropped off last November amid that project’s changing production schedule.

