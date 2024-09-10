Will Salaar Part 2 See Mohanlal And Prabhas Sharing The Screen Space?

Speculation about Mohanlal’s upcoming projects also continues to circulate online. There were reports suggesting that he might be working on a new collaboration with his close friend and fellow actor Mammootty.

Mohanlal has been making headlines recently, especially after stepping down as the President of AMMA. In addition, the anticipation around his upcoming film Bazooka has also been exciting for his fans.

Now, the latest speculation suggests that the actor is in discussions with director Prashanth Neel about joining the Salaar universe, which stars Prabhas.

As per a report from Track Tollywood, the team behind Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam has reportedly approached Mohanlal for an important role in the movie, which is a sequel to the 2023 film Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire.

Although there hasn’t been any official confirmation yet, if finalized, this would mark Mohanlal’s return to Telugu cinema after his appearance in Janatha Garage several years ago.

Additionally, rumors suggest that Anirudh Ravichander is set to replace Ravi Basrur as the film’s music composer. The project is still in its pre-production phase.

In terms of the cast, aside from Prabhas, the film will feature Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Jagapathi Babu, and others. The film is expected to release in 2025.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s decision to step down from his AMMA presidency has generated a lot of media attention, especially after the release of the Hema Committee report. Mohanlal has expressed his willingness to cooperate with any corrective measures following the findings of the report.

Their respective production companies, Aashirvad Cinemas and Mammootty Kampany, are rumored to be teaming up for a major film, with Mohanlal expected to play a key role. However, further details about this potential project remain under wraps.

