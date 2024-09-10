Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Devara Part 1 Trailer Unveiled, Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor Star In A High-Stakes Drama

Finally ending the wait, the highly anticipated trailer for Devara: Part 1, consisting of ensemble casts like Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Monday.

The film is set to hit theatres on September 27.

What Trailer Has In Store For Us? 

In the 2-minute-39-second trailer, director Koratala Siva introduces the intense world of Devara, where a once fearsome land is transformed by the arrival of Jr NTR’s character.

In this trailer, bollywood actor & scion of Pataudi family Saif Ali Khan was seen in a different avatar, as he plays a powerful figure with a strategic agenda and is set to face-off against Jr NTR’s character.

Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand, is portrayed as a village girl deeply in love with Jr NTR’s character’s son, who, despite his apparent differences from his father, may have to rise to the challenge.

Devara Part 1 Movie Promotion

Meanwhile, the cast, including Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, has been actively promoting Devara: Part 1 in Mumbai. For the promotions, Saif and Jr NTR chose beige attire, while Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in a blue half-saree with intricate beading.

During their visit to Mumbai, Jr NTR met with his RRR co-star Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar. The trio was seen posing for photos and engaging in conversation against a backdrop marked with ‘Devara ka Jigra’.

In this event, Karan Johar opted for casual blue outfits, while Alia Bhatt wore a chic black dress with matching heels. Hence most likely, a promotional video is under the cards.

But interestingly in the event, animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was also present & was interacting with RRR actor Jr NTR. Thus, Generating buzz  regarding the duo.

Tags:

Devara: Part 1 Janhvi Kapoor Jr NTR NewsX saif ali khan

