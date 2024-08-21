Rishab Shetty, acclaimed for his role in Kantara, has sparked a heated debate after criticizing Bollywood for portraying India negatively. During an interview, Shetty voiced his discontent with Bollywood films, suggesting they often show India in an unfavorable light while receiving international recognition. He emphasized his commitment to celebrating his nation, state, and language positively and advocated for a more respectful representation of Indian cinema on the global stage.

Shetty’s remarks have not gone unchallenged. Social media users have pointed to a controversial scene in Kantara, where Shetty’s character pinches a woman’s waist without consent, as evidence of his own inconsistency regarding respectful representation and consent. This incident has fueled criticism, with many questioning the actor’s stance on ethical behavior and portrayal in cinema.

In addition to his criticisms, Shetty has announced a shift in his filmmaking approach. He revealed that he will no longer pursue “festival type” films, citing frustration with the distribution challenges and a lack of support for Kannada cinema on OTT platforms. Shetty noted that regional films often struggle for visibility and financial recovery, prompting his decision to focus on other types of projects moving forward.

Despite the controversy, Shetty’s film Kantara has received significant acclaim. At the 70th National Film Awards, Shetty won the Best Actor Award, and the film also took home the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Award. This recognition underscores the film’s impact and Shetty’s notable contribution to Indian cinema.

The ongoing discussion highlights the broader issues of representation and the challenges faced by regional films in the Indian film industry.

