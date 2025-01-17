How Old Is Brooke Shields? Actress Admits Sex Is Painful And Needs Tequila, Potions And Special Pillow To ‘Fully Enjoy’

She admits to sometimes pretending to be asleep when she knows her husband, Chris Henchy, is in the mood. She clarifies that this is not because of a lack of attraction to him “hot,” but rather due to the physical changes she is experiencing as she ages.

In her new book, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old, the 59-year-old model-actress shares candid insights into how her relationship with sex has evolved over the years.

Reflections on Early Sexual Experiences

Shields recalls having a strong sex drive in her younger years, though she never felt fully free to embrace it. She remembers losing her virginity at 22 to her college boyfriend, feeling the pressure of expectations at the time. Despite starting an intimate relationship, she admits, “I never really let loose” and wishes she had been more spontaneous with her desires.

She revealed, “I had a fervent sex drive when I was young, but I never felt like I could step into that appetite in the way that I wanted to,” she wrote, recalling losing her virginity at the age of 22. “I waited that long because I had the weight of the world on me. And even once we started sleeping together, I never really let loose.”

The Shift in Her Libido Over Time

Fast-forwarding more than three decades, Shields reflects on how her sex drive has changed. She admits to sometimes pretending to be asleep when she knows her husband, Chris Henchy, is in the mood. She clarifies that this is not because of a lack of attraction to him, calling him “hot,” but rather due to the physical changes she is experiencing as she ages.

Shields mentions dealing with the typical challenges of aging, such as thinning hair, weight gain, and vaginal dryness, which have contributed to a decrease in her sex drive. She reveals that she often feels less appealing to him now compared to before.

Addressing Health Concerns

When her doctor inquired about her sex life, Shields explained her situation but expressed that she was “fine with it.” However, her doctor emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy sex life in a relationship and suggested balancing her hormones.

Shields shared that sex had become painful for her, a result of an earlier, unconsented procedure performed by a male doctor, whom she refers to as “Dr. Malpractice.” This has led her to need additional products and routines, such as special lotions, sleepwear, and even tequila, to help relax and enjoy intimacy.

“For me to fully enjoy sex at this point, I need my lotions and potions, the right sleepwear (maybe calling it sleepwear is contributing to the problem), my special pillow, and maybe a tequila so I can relax,” wrote Brooks.

“My doctor told me I should start taking testosterone — sure you might get a few more whiskers, but that’s what tweezers are for — but I haven’t gotten there yet,” the actress continued. “For now, I’m counting on the old ‘the more you have it, the more you’ll enjoy it’ approach.”

Shields’ doctor recommended testosterone therapy as a potential solution, acknowledging that it could lead to unwanted facial hair growth, but Shields has not pursued this option yet. For now, she is relying on the approach of having more sex to eventually enjoy it more.

In her book, Shields offers an honest and humorous perspective on the realities of aging, sex, and maintaining intimacy in her relationship.