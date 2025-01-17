Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Why Did Rapper Busta Rhymes Surrender Himself To NYPD? Here’s What Exactly Happened

Why Did Rapper Busta Rhymes Surrender Himself To NYPD? Here’s What Exactly Happened

Busta Rhymes is reportedly facing legal trouble following allegations of assaulting his assistant.

According to the New York Post, the rapper and producer voluntarily surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, several days after the incident allegedly occurred. Law enforcement sources indicated the confrontation happened on January 10 at the J Condominium in Brooklyn, where Busta—whose real name is Trevor Tahiem Smith Jr.—reportedly confronted his 50-year-old assistant for using a phone during work hours.

The situation allegedly escalated, with Busta reportedly striking his assistant multiple times on the left side of his face.

Sources told TMZ that Busta left the scene after the alleged altercation, enabling the assistant, identified as Dashiel Gables, to call 911. Emergency responders and police arrived at the location shortly thereafter and transported Gables to the hospital.

Busta now faces three charges: misdemeanor assault in the third degree, attempted assault, and harassment. Reports suggest he was given a desk appearance ticket, requiring him to address the charges in court at a later date.

When contacted by the Post on Thursday, Gables declined to provide details, citing legal advice. “Maybe later. Maybe in the future,” he said. “I can’t jeopardize my case, bro. An article in the paper isn’t worth risking a potential settlement of six or seven million dollars. I’m not taking that chance.”

Filed under

busta rhymes hollywood Trending news

