‘I never thought I would live to see…’, Preity Zinta Mourns On The Devastation Due To Wildfires

While firefighters have made significant progress in containing two additional wildfires, efforts are still underway to combat the most destructive blaze in the city's history.

Eleven people have lost their lives, and 13 others remain unaccounted for as the two largest wildfires sweeping through the Los Angeles region continue to burn largely unchecked.

While firefighters have made significant progress in containing two additional wildfires, efforts are still underway to combat the most destructive blaze in the city’s history.

Search teams, accompanied by cadaver dogs, are combing through the charred remains of neighborhoods to locate victims and assess the damage.

Authorities have also issued warnings to avoid coastal waters across large stretches of the shoreline due to contamination caused by the fires.

Mourning on the tragedy, bollywood actor Preity Zinta said, “I never thought I would live to see a day where fires would ravage neighbourhoods around us in La, friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with toddlers and grandparents with us. I’m heartbroken at the devastation around us & grateful to god that we are safe as of now. “

“My thoughts & prayers to people that are displaced & have lost everything in these fires. Hope the wind dies down soon & the fires are contained. A big thank you to the fire department, fire fighters & everyone else helping to save lives & property. Stay safe everyone,” she added.

I never thought I would live to see a day where fires would ravage neighbourhoods around us in La, friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 11, 2025

The Palisades fire expanded by an additional 1,000 acres overnight, though firefighters made strides in boosting containment efforts.

The blaze is advancing eastward, posing a threat to the affluent Brentwood neighborhood, which houses the renowned Getty Center art museum. The museum has already been evacuated as a precaution.

Students at the nearby University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) are awaiting further updates from officials regarding the situation.

Authorities have confirmed eight fatalities linked to the Eaton fire and three in the Palisades fire. Investigations are underway concerning reports of 13 individuals still unaccounted for.

As of Saturday, over 153,000 residents in Los Angeles County have been ordered to evacuate, with an additional 166,000 under evacuation warnings.

The fires have caused extensive destruction, with more than 12,000 structures—including homes, sheds, mobile homes, and vehicles—reduced to rubble. Specifically, the Eaton fire has destroyed over 7,000 structures, while the Palisades fire has claimed around 5,300, including at least 426 homes.

To address security concerns, a curfew has been imposed from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM in areas impacted by both fires following incidents of looting. Authorities are enforcing the curfew rigorously, resulting in 22 arrests—19 in the Eaton fire zone and three in the Palisades area. Two individuals were taken into custody for violating curfew regulations.

Also Read: Uber, Airbnb, Lyft Steps Forward To Help The Impacted Communities Amid Wildfires, Know How