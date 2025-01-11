Uber, Airbnb, Lyft Steps Forward To Help The Impacted Communities Amid Wildfires, Know How

Airbnb.org, the nonprofit arm of Airbnb, has collaborated with 211 LA, a Los Angeles County-based referral service, to provide temporary free housing for wildfire evacuees.

Amid the raging wildfire, the destruction of nearly 12,000 structures underscores the severity of the crisis. In the face of this unprecedented disaster, companies such as Airbnb, Uber, and Lyft have stepped forward with critical support to aid affected communities.

Airbnb Offers Free Housing to Evacuees

Airbnb.org, the nonprofit arm of Airbnb, has collaborated with 211 LA, a Los Angeles County-based referral service, to provide temporary free housing for wildfire evacuees. The initiative focuses on impacted areas, including Malibu, Pasadena, Altadena, Pacific Palisades, and Santa Monica.

Evacuees can access these accommodations through 211 LA, which identifies individuals in need and connects them with Airbnb hosts offering complimentary or discounted stays. The cost of this support is covered by Airbnb.org and generous hosts who have opened their homes to those in need.

Uber and Lyft Provide Free Rides for Evacuees

Ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft are assisting wildfire victims with free rides to shelters and other safe locations:

Offering rides up to $40 with the promo code “WILDFIRE25.” Lyft: Providing two free rides (up to $25 each) with the promo code “CAFIRERELIEF25.”

These programs remain active until January 15, 2025, offering vital mobility for evacuees during this critical period.

How the Public Can Help

Airbnb hosts can volunteer their properties for free or discounted stays through Airbnb.org, with waived service fees and comprehensive insurance provided by the platform. Donations to Airbnb.org are also encouraged, with all contributions going directly to support emergency housing initiatives.

The Scale of Destruction

Since Tuesday, the wildfires have scorched over 37,000 acres, claiming 11 lives and engulfing luxury homes in Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and other high-value areas. The largest of these, the Palisades Fire, has consumed more than 21,000 acres and remains only partially contained.

President Joe Biden likened the devastation to a “war zone,” as overworked firefighters and emergency crews battle the blazes. Weather conditions offer little reprieve, with winds forecasted to escalate, threatening to fan the flames and spread embers to new areas.

The disaster has also sparked political disputes. President Biden criticized misinformation circulating about the wildfires, while California Governor Newsom extended an invitation to former President Donald Trump to survey the damage and avoid politicizing the tragedy.

