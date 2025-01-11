Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Uber, Airbnb, Lyft Steps Forward To Help The Impacted Communities Amid Wildfires, Know How

Airbnb.org, the nonprofit arm of Airbnb, has collaborated with 211 LA, a Los Angeles County-based referral service, to provide temporary free housing for wildfire evacuees.

Uber, Airbnb, Lyft Steps Forward To Help The Impacted Communities Amid Wildfires, Know How

Amid the raging wildfire, the destruction of nearly 12,000 structures underscores the severity of the crisis. In the face of this unprecedented disaster, companies such as Airbnb, Uber, and Lyft have stepped forward with critical support to aid affected communities.

Airbnb Offers Free Housing to Evacuees

Airbnb.org, the nonprofit arm of Airbnb, has collaborated with 211 LA, a Los Angeles County-based referral service, to provide temporary free housing for wildfire evacuees. The initiative focuses on impacted areas, including Malibu, Pasadena, Altadena, Pacific Palisades, and Santa Monica.

Evacuees can access these accommodations through 211 LA, which identifies individuals in need and connects them with Airbnb hosts offering complimentary or discounted stays. The cost of this support is covered by Airbnb.org and generous hosts who have opened their homes to those in need.

Uber and Lyft Provide Free Rides for Evacuees

Ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft are assisting wildfire victims with free rides to shelters and other safe locations:

  • Uber: Offering rides up to $40 with the promo code “WILDFIRE25.”
  • Lyft: Providing two free rides (up to $25 each) with the promo code “CAFIRERELIEF25.”

These programs remain active until January 15, 2025, offering vital mobility for evacuees during this critical period.

How the Public Can Help

Airbnb hosts can volunteer their properties for free or discounted stays through Airbnb.org, with waived service fees and comprehensive insurance provided by the platform. Donations to Airbnb.org are also encouraged, with all contributions going directly to support emergency housing initiatives.

The Scale of Destruction

Since Tuesday, the wildfires have scorched over 37,000 acres, claiming 11 lives and engulfing luxury homes in Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and other high-value areas. The largest of these, the Palisades Fire, has consumed more than 21,000 acres and remains only partially contained.

President Joe Biden likened the devastation to a “war zone,” as overworked firefighters and emergency crews battle the blazes. Weather conditions offer little reprieve, with winds forecasted to escalate, threatening to fan the flames and spread embers to new areas.

The disaster has also sparked political disputes. President Biden criticized misinformation circulating about the wildfires, while California Governor Newsom extended an invitation to former President Donald Trump to survey the damage and avoid politicizing the tragedy.

Also Read: South Korea Plane Crash: Investigation Faces Challenges with Missing Black Box Data

Filed under

Uber and Lyft Provide Free Rides for Evacuees

Advertisement

Also Read

Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson Snubbed As BCCI Picks This Young Player As New Vice-Captain For T20I Series

Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson Snubbed As BCCI Picks This Young Player As New Vice-Captain For...

Indian Economy Likely To See ‘Little Weaker’ Growth In 2025, Says IMF Chief: Here’s Why

Indian Economy Likely To See ‘Little Weaker’ Growth In 2025, Says IMF Chief: Here’s Why

Jharkhand: School Principal Forces 80 Girls To Go Home Without Shirts For Celebrating ‘Pen Day’

Jharkhand: School Principal Forces 80 Girls To Go Home Without Shirts For Celebrating ‘Pen Day’

Two Men In 20s Lost Their Life Due To Asphyxiation While Cooking ‘Chhole’ In Noida

Two Men In 20s Lost Their Life Due To Asphyxiation While Cooking ‘Chhole’ In Noida

Oil Tanker Linked To Russia’s “Shadow Fleet” Stranded in German Waters

Oil Tanker Linked To Russia’s “Shadow Fleet” Stranded in German Waters

Entertainment

Bun Tikki Showcased At World Premiere At 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF)

Bun Tikki Showcased At World Premiere At 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF)

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His First Look From Biopic Based On Activist Jaswant Singh Khalra

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His First Look From Biopic Based On Activist Jaswant Singh

Ajith Kumar Steps Back From Driving Role In Dubai 24H Series After Crash

Ajith Kumar Steps Back From Driving Role In Dubai 24H Series After Crash

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Granted Major Relaxations In Stampede Case

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Granted Major Relaxations In Stampede Case

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox