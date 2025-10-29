Is Enrique Iglesias Collaborating With Shah Rukh Khan? Here Is What We Know

The Rumor: Enrique Iglesias and Shah Rukh Khan Collaboration?

There’s speculation that Enrique Iglesias may have a song or song collaboration with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This speculation started when Iglesias was in Mumbai doing concerts on October 29th, and 30th, 2025. Fans and press began to wonder if Iglesias could write a song for Khan’s new movie called King.

What is King and why does it matter?

King is a new action film starring Shah Rukh Khan directed by Siddharth Anand. It’s expected the film will have a fun, lively soundtrack. The possibility of a song by Iglesias means the film has an increased level of excitement for both film fans and Iglesias’ fans. This is because no artist from any western genre has collaborated with a Bollywood star on a song for a Bollywood film. The collaboration would bring fans of each artist together.

Is there even a collaboration?

As of this morning, there has not been an official announcement from either Enrique Iglesias or Shah Rukh Khan confirming a collaboration, however, insiders and reports indicate that the pair could be planning an action-driven number for King. Enrique has stated his appreciation for India and India’s culture in interviews previously which makes the possibility seem far more believable. Unfortunately, fans will just have to wait for the official announcement to be able to feel 100% certain​

What Are Fans Saying

Fans on social media are ecstatic about the possibility of this collaboration, calling it a “dream team” and expecting a song to climb the charts. Considering Enrique has a history of connecting with audiences in a pop format, and the huge success Shah Rukh has created and accounted for in India and around the world, this could be a powerful and refreshing partnership for the Bollywood music space.

What Now?

We will have to stay tuned for additional news in the coming days. Enrique Iglesias’s concerts (at the Jio World Garden) in Mumbai are currently underway, and many are waiting to see if an official announcement about the collaboration will happen or not. If confirmed, this could be one of the biggest stories in music this year, combining Bollywood and Latin pop in a new, fun, fabulous way.

This article is based on media reports and publicly available information. The collaboration between Enrique Iglesias and Shah Rukh Khan has not been officially confirmed, and details may change as more information becomes available.