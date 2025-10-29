LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Nicest Looking Guy Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan banks amazon amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Nicest Looking Guy Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan banks amazon amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Nicest Looking Guy Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan banks amazon amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Nicest Looking Guy Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan banks amazon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Nicest Looking Guy Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan banks amazon amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Nicest Looking Guy Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan banks amazon amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Nicest Looking Guy Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan banks amazon amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Nicest Looking Guy Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan banks amazon
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Enrique Iglesias Collaborating With Shah Rukh Khan? Here Is What We Know

Is Enrique Iglesias Collaborating With Shah Rukh Khan? Here Is What We Know

Global pop star Enrique Iglesias has sparked buzz after his visit to India, where reports suggest he may collaborate with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan for an upcoming film, King. The singer reportedly met SRK and discussed a potential high-energy track, though no official confirmation has been made by either side. Fans are excited about the possible East-meets-West musical crossover that could redefine Bollywood’s global music appeal.

Is Enrique Iglesias Collaborating With Shah Rukh Khan? Here Is What We Know

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 29, 2025 12:49:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Enrique Iglesias Collaborating With Shah Rukh Khan? Here Is What We Know

The Rumor: Enrique Iglesias and Shah Rukh Khan Collaboration?

There’s speculation that Enrique Iglesias may have a song or song collaboration with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This speculation started when Iglesias was in Mumbai doing concerts on October 29th, and 30th, 2025. Fans and press began to wonder if Iglesias could write a song for Khan’s new movie called King. 

What is King and why does it matter? 

King is a new action film starring Shah Rukh Khan directed by Siddharth Anand. It’s expected the film will have a fun, lively soundtrack. The possibility of a song by Iglesias means the film has an increased level of excitement for both film fans and Iglesias’ fans. This is because no artist from any western genre has collaborated with a Bollywood star on a song for a Bollywood film. The collaboration would bring fans of each artist together. 

Is there even a collaboration? 

As of this morning, there has not been an official announcement from either Enrique Iglesias or Shah Rukh Khan confirming a collaboration, however, insiders and reports indicate that the pair could be planning an action-driven number for King. Enrique has stated his appreciation for India and India’s culture in interviews previously which makes the possibility seem far more believable. Unfortunately, fans will just have to wait for the official announcement to be able to feel 100% certain​ 

What Are Fans Saying 

Fans on social media are ecstatic about the possibility of this collaboration, calling it a “dream team” and expecting a song to climb the charts. Considering Enrique has a history of connecting with audiences in a pop format, and the huge success Shah Rukh has created and accounted for in India and around the world, this could be a powerful and refreshing partnership for the Bollywood music space. 

What Now? 

We will have to stay tuned for additional news in the coming days. Enrique Iglesias’s concerts (at the Jio World Garden) in Mumbai are currently underway, and many are waiting to see if an official announcement about the collaboration will happen or not. If confirmed, this could be one of the biggest stories in music this year, combining Bollywood and Latin pop in a new, fun, fabulous way.

This article is based on media reports and publicly available information. The collaboration between Enrique Iglesias and Shah Rukh Khan has not been officially confirmed, and details may change as more information becomes available.

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 12:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bollywood musicBollywood pop fusionEnrique IglesiasEnrique in IndiaEnrique SRK collaborationentertainment news 2025global music crossoverKING movieshah rukh khanSRK Enrique song

RELATED News

Who Is Alba Baptista? Chris Evans’ Wife and Rising Star Who Just Welcomed Baby Girl Alma

Bomb Scare At Rajinikanth And Dhanush’s Chennai Homes, Turns Out to Be False Alarm- Details Inside!

‘Please Don’t Make Us Do That’: Has Animal Star Rashmika Mandanna Indirectly Extended Support To Deepika Padukone Amid 8-Hour Shifts Row?

The Family Man Season 3 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch, Manoj Bajpayee Reveals

Olympics-Flavor Flav takes hype man role for US bobsleigh team at Winter Games

LATEST NEWS

ENG-W VS SA-W 1st Semifinal Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch England vs South Africa ODI Women’s World Cup 2025 Match live telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Online Barsapara Stadium

Is Enrique Iglesias Collaborating With Shah Rukh Khan? Here Is What We Know

Bike Taxi Driver Case: Chennai Man Arrested For Raping Woman, Later Drops Her Home

Watch: South Korea Welcomes Trump with Gold Crown and Nation’s Top Award in Gyeongju

Diljit Dosanjh Gets Big Threat From Khalistani Terror Group For Touching Amitabh Bachchan’s Feet, But What Is The Controversy

Pakistan Brands Taliban A ‘Puppet of India’, Threatens 50x Retaliation Against Afghanistan, ‘Will Gouge Their Eyes Out…’

Cyclone Montha Brings Heavy Rain to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, IMD Issues Alert

Trump’s Big Praise For ‘Killer’ Modi, Calls Him ‘Nicest Looking Guy’

Watch Video: President Droupadi Murmu Takes Sortie In Rafale Fighter Jet At Ambala Air Force Base

Adani Green Energy Shares Soar 10% After Stellar Q2 Results And Renewable Push

Is Enrique Iglesias Collaborating With Shah Rukh Khan? Here Is What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Enrique Iglesias Collaborating With Shah Rukh Khan? Here Is What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Enrique Iglesias Collaborating With Shah Rukh Khan? Here Is What We Know
Is Enrique Iglesias Collaborating With Shah Rukh Khan? Here Is What We Know
Is Enrique Iglesias Collaborating With Shah Rukh Khan? Here Is What We Know
Is Enrique Iglesias Collaborating With Shah Rukh Khan? Here Is What We Know

QUICK LINKS