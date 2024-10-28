Is Sai Pallavi Getting Boycotted On X? Here’s Why #boycottsaipallavi Is Trending

Pallavi’s comments about the Indian Army have been met with a wave of backlash, particularly as she prepares to make her Bollywood debut in the high-profile adaptation of Ramayana.

It has been a few days since #Boycottsaipallavi has been trending all over Twitter. Known for her performances in critically acclaimed films like Premam and Shyam Singha Roy, Sai Pallavi has come under fire for remarks she made about the Indian army in an interview clip from January 2022 that has recently resurfaced, sparking a social media frenzy.

With the video gaining traction online, Pallavi’s comments about the Indian Army have been met with a wave of backlash, particularly as she prepares to make her Bollywood debut in the high-profile adaptation of Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari. In the film, she is set to portray the iconic character of Sita, alongside Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and KGF’s Yash as Ravana. However, her recent casting has become entangled in controversy, as netizens question her statements and their implications.

What Sai Pallavi Said in the Viral Clip?

The video, originally recorded in 2022, captures Sai Pallavi discussing the idea of how perspectives on violence can vary based on national identity. She’s quoted as saying, “People in Pakistan think our army is a terrorist group. But for us, it is them. So, the perspective changes. I don’t understand violence.” Pallavi’s remarks seem to aim at illustrating the differing perceptions of national forces across borders rather than outright criticizing the Indian Army. However, the phrasing has provoked strong reactions, with many interpreting her words as a controversial comparison between the Indian Army and terrorist groups.

Netizen’s Backlash

As the clip circulated, numerous social media users took to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to voice their outrage. Some saw her statements as insensitive and even “anti-national.” One user wrote, “Historian Sai Pallavi is back! Comparing Kashmiri Hindu genocide to cattle smuggling—brilliant insight, right? And now she’s cast as Mata Sita? Bollywood’s casting is on fire, but not in a good way! At this rate, they’ll be left with an audience of one: their PR team!”

Another user was more direct, questioning her knowledge of India’s history with neighboring countries: “Has India ever invaded other countries’ territories to be thought of as terrorists? Hasn’t India always been at the receiving end of guarding its territories from Pakistan and China?” Such comments highlight the polarized response, with netizens scrutinizing her words and expressing disappointment over her casting in a culturally significant role like that of Sita.

Supporters Defend Pallavi’s Stance

Despite the backlash, some fans have come to Pallavi’s defense, arguing that the clip was shared without full context and that her comments were not meant to disparage the Indian Army. Supporters contend that Pallavi’s statements were aimed at advocating against violence in general rather than making a direct criticism of the army. They emphasize her broader anti-violence stance, underscoring that the actress is known for her integrity and socially conscious roles in the past.

Impact on Her Upcoming Role as Sita in Ramayana

Pallavi’s role as Sita in Ramayana has garnered significant attention, especially given the magnitude of the adaptation and its stellar cast. Directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari, the film is one of the most anticipated projects in Bollywood, with Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Ram, KGF’s Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol reportedly in the role of Hanuman. However, the timing of this controversy has cast a shadow over her casting, with critics questioning whether her remarks align with the reverence associated with portraying Sita. Bollywood fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see if this backlash will affect the movie’s reception or Pallavi’s role within it.

Other Upcoming Projects: Amaran and More

In addition to her debut in Ramayana, Sai Pallavi is preparing for the release of Amaran, a Tamil film directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Produced by the renowned Kamal Haasan, the film is inspired by India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military, written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. Pallavi stars opposite Sivakarthikeyan in a story that delves into the valor of the modern Indian military. Given Amaran’s military theme, the current controversy adds another layer of complexity to her upcoming projects and public perception. Amaran is slated for release on October 31, with fans and detractors alike anticipating her portrayal in this military-inspired story.

The resurfacing of Pallavi’s remarks raises a broader conversation around the responsibilities of public figures and the power of social media to amplify or misconstrue statements. As seen in Pallavi’s case, the spread of an old video clip has reignited debates over nationalism, public perceptions, and the importance of context. This incident is a reminder of the challenges celebrities face in an era where digital platforms can resurrect past remarks and intensify scrutiny.

ALSO READ: When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser