Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser

Though Shah Rukh and Salman brought their characters to life in unforgettable ways—going so far as to recreate a scene from the film in Pathaan—Roshan disclosed in a 2020 interview that Salman was not his initial choice for the role.

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser

Director Rakesh Roshan has announced that Karan Arjun, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is set to return to cinemas. Sharing the news on X, Roshan posted a teaser, revealing that the iconic film will be back on the big screen after nearly three decades.

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres?

The movie originally premiered in January 1995, so the re-release aligns closely with its 30th anniversary, planned for November 22, 2024.

Alongside the teaser, Roshan wrote, “Karan Arjun aa rahe hai! Witness the reincarnation across the globe in cinema halls from November 22nd 2024.” Ahead of this announcement, he had teased, “Back in the 90’s there were no film teasers, but today I’m very excited to present the Karan Arjun teaser to you all! Stay tuned at 12 pm.”

A classic tale of reincarnation, Karan Arjun follows two brothers, Karan (Salman) and Arjun (Shah Rukh), who are killed while defending their mother (played by Rakhee) from Thakur Sangram Singh. After their deaths, their mother believes they will return to avenge the injustice. The brothers do reincarnate, ultimately journeying back to their village, where their mother awaits.

Though Shah Rukh and Salman brought their characters to life in unforgettable ways—going so far as to recreate a scene from the film in Pathaan—Roshan disclosed in a 2020 interview that Salman was not his initial choice for the role.

“The original choice of actors was Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. But they were not happy with their respective parts and wanted to switch. So Shah Rukh wanted to play Karan while Ajay desired to essay Arjun. However, I refused to do so. Hence, they both backed out of the film,” he shared with Bollywood Hungama.

He continued, “I then approached Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and both jumped at the script. However, Aamir made it clear that he was shooting some movie at that point and that he can start only six months later. But I couldn’t have waited for so long.”

He added, “Meanwhile, Shah Rukh found out that Salman and Aamir have shown interest. This is when he came back to me. He said sorry and insisted that he wants to do the film. And his dates were available. So, I went to Aamir and explained him the situation. Also, I had worked with Shah Rukh before – you can say that I gave him a break in King Uncle. Aamir understood and this is how the male lead actors of the film were locked,” he added.

ALSO READ: Who Was Sebastian Kidder? WWE Icon Ric Flair’s Stepson Dies By Suicide At 24 

Filed under

bollywood karan arjun rakesh roshan salman khan Shahrukh Khan Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Pele And Maradona Were Never Honored With Ballon d’Or?

Why Pele And Maradona Were Never Honored With Ballon d’Or?

Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan: How Much Would It Cost The US Economy?

Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan: How Much Would It Cost The US Economy?

Noida’s Air Quality Index Doubles In A Day, Officials Attribute Pollution To Pakistan

Noida’s Air Quality Index Doubles In A Day, Officials Attribute Pollution To Pakistan

PM Modi, Spanish PM Inaugurate Tata-Airbus C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Complex In Gujarat’s Vadodara

PM Modi, Spanish PM Inaugurate Tata-Airbus C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Complex In Gujarat’s Vadodara

UP Man Warns Lawrence Bishnoi: ‘Don’t Harm Salman Khan,’ Threat Video Goes Viral

UP Man Warns Lawrence Bishnoi: ‘Don’t Harm Salman Khan,’ Threat Video Goes Viral

Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Mirzapur: The Film Set to Hit the Big Screen’, Know The RELEASE Date Here

Mirzapur: The Film Set to Hit the Big Screen’, Know The RELEASE Date Here

Did TikTok Star Manahil Malik Leak Her Own Video? What Inspired Mishi Khan’s Criticism?

Did TikTok Star Manahil Malik Leak Her Own Video? What Inspired Mishi Khan’s Criticism?

Can You Guess The Actor Who Surpassed Amitabh Bachchan’s Fees In The ’90s?

Can You Guess The Actor Who Surpassed Amitabh Bachchan’s Fees In The ’90s?

What Did Adele Tell Celine Dion During Their Teary-Eyed Reunion At Las Vegas Residency?

What Did Adele Tell Celine Dion During Their Teary-Eyed Reunion At Las Vegas Residency?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox