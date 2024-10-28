When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser

Though Shah Rukh and Salman brought their characters to life in unforgettable ways—going so far as to recreate a scene from the film in Pathaan—Roshan disclosed in a 2020 interview that Salman was not his initial choice for the role.

Director Rakesh Roshan has announced that Karan Arjun, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is set to return to cinemas. Sharing the news on X, Roshan posted a teaser, revealing that the iconic film will be back on the big screen after nearly three decades.

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres?

The movie originally premiered in January 1995, so the re-release aligns closely with its 30th anniversary, planned for November 22, 2024.

Alongside the teaser, Roshan wrote, “Karan Arjun aa rahe hai! Witness the reincarnation across the globe in cinema halls from November 22nd 2024.” Ahead of this announcement, he had teased, “Back in the 90’s there were no film teasers, but today I’m very excited to present the Karan Arjun teaser to you all! Stay tuned at 12 pm.”

A classic tale of reincarnation, Karan Arjun follows two brothers, Karan (Salman) and Arjun (Shah Rukh), who are killed while defending their mother (played by Rakhee) from Thakur Sangram Singh. After their deaths, their mother believes they will return to avenge the injustice. The brothers do reincarnate, ultimately journeying back to their village, where their mother awaits.

Though Shah Rukh and Salman brought their characters to life in unforgettable ways—going so far as to recreate a scene from the film in Pathaan—Roshan disclosed in a 2020 interview that Salman was not his initial choice for the role.

“The original choice of actors was Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. But they were not happy with their respective parts and wanted to switch. So Shah Rukh wanted to play Karan while Ajay desired to essay Arjun. However, I refused to do so. Hence, they both backed out of the film,” he shared with Bollywood Hungama.

He continued, “I then approached Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and both jumped at the script. However, Aamir made it clear that he was shooting some movie at that point and that he can start only six months later. But I couldn’t have waited for so long.”

He added, “Meanwhile, Shah Rukh found out that Salman and Aamir have shown interest. This is when he came back to me. He said sorry and insisted that he wants to do the film. And his dates were available. So, I went to Aamir and explained him the situation. Also, I had worked with Shah Rukh before – you can say that I gave him a break in King Uncle. Aamir understood and this is how the male lead actors of the film were locked,” he added.