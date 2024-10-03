Is Spider-Man Spin-Off With Venom Not Happening Anymore? Tom Hardy Shares BIG Update

Directed by Kelly Marcel, the movie stars Tom Hardy alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. Below is the official synopsis:

Oscar nominee Tom Hardy has confirmed some disappointing news about his upcoming Sony/Marvel movie, Venom: The Last Dance. The actor took to Instagram to celebrate the forthcoming release of the sequel within the Sony Spider-Man Universe and revealed that this will be his final portrayal of Eddie Brock and Venom on the big screen.

Hardy expressed his gratitude to the fans for their support throughout the franchise, which began in 2018 with the successful Venom. Here’s what Hardy had to say about his last outing as Venom.

“Let Us Entertain You”

“That’s all she wrote for me and the big guy. We promise to make this the best of them all. We’ve loved making these. Thank you for your love and support – come join us for the Last Dance. For those of you that enjoy a good time, from all of us on the team – Let us entertain you.”

Before this announcement, although it was known that Venom: The Last Dance would conclude the trilogy, there was speculation that Hardy might return for future appearances in either the Sony Spider-Man Universe or the MCU. Based on this latest statement, it seems unlikely he will return, which will be disappointing news for many fans.

Sony’s unique Spider-Man spin-off universe began in 2018 with Venom, which followed Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a guerrilla journalist who merges with an alien symbiote with lethal abilities. Despite mixed reviews, the film was a major success, grossing $856 million globally.

Is Spider-Man Spin-Off With Venom Not Happening Anymore?

With such success came sequels, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released in 2021. Directed by Andy Serkis, the sequel reunited audiences with Eddie and Venom, who sought to revive Eddie’s career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who later becomes the host of an alien symbiote named Carnage.

Despite receiving mixed critical reviews, the sequel was again popular with audiences, earning over $506 million worldwide.

The third and final film, Venom: The Last Dance, is expected to follow a similar successful path and is currently projected to earn $80 million-$120 million domestically during its opening weekend.

Directed by Kelly Marcel, the movie stars Tom Hardy alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. Below is the official synopsis:

“In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. With the net closing in and being hunted by both of their worlds, the duo is forced into a devastating decision, bringing their journey to an end.”

Venom: The Last Dance is set to release in the United States on October 25, 2024.

MUST READ: Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?