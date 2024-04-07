It's Official! Rajinikanth’s 'Vettaiyan' to Hit Screens in This Month

Rajinikanth will soon be seen in ‘Vettaiyan’, one of the most-talked-about films of the year. It has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it features Rajinikanth in the role of a cop and has a star-studded cast. Here is the latest update about the film.

‘Vettaiyan’ To Release In October

‘Vettaiyan’ has piqued the curiosity of fans as it marks Superstar’s first collaboration with TJ Gnanavel, the director of ‘Jay Bhim’.

On Sunday, April 7, Lyca Productions took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that the biggie will hit screens in October and shared a new poster, featuring Rajinikanth in a fierce new avatar.

The makers, however, did not reveal the exact release date.

All About ‘Vettaiyan’

‘Vettaiyan’, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is touted to be a cop drama with a strong message. Recently a photo of Superstar in Khakee went viral on social media. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, best known for his work on movies like ‘Petta’ and ‘Jailer’.

The multi-starrer also features Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Rana Daggubati joined the cast a few weeks ago in Hyderabad. The Tamil biggie is produced by Lyca Productions, the banner behind blockbusters such as ‘2.0’ and the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ franchise.

Rajinikanth, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The ‘Billa’ actor will soon be teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind, hits such as ‘Vikram’ and ‘Kaithi’, for ‘Thalivar 171’. The film reportedly features him as a don centres on gold smuggling. It has a standalone story with no connection to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Ranveer Singh is said to be in talks for the film but nothing is set in stone.