ASAP Rocky’s firearm assault trial took an unexpected turn when a lighthearted exchange between the judge and the rapper’s mother briefly stole the spotlight. The moment unfolded on the second day of jury selection, adding an unusual touch to the high-stakes courtroom proceedings.

A Light-Hearted Exchange

When Judge Mark S. Arnold noticed the new attendees, Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, identified them as his mother and sister. In a light-hearted exchange, Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, jokingly remarked, “You can’t tell, right, which one’s the mom?”

The judge followed with his own quip, asking, “You must have had him when you were about 7?” Black clarified that she was 26 when she gave birth. Judge Arnold went on to compliment her, stating, “You are very beautiful. That’s on the record.”

Outside the courthouse, Cuniff captured a brief interaction with Rocky. Referring to the judge’s comment, she told him, “The judge thinks your mom is gorgeous.” The rapper responded with a quiet laugh and walked away before entering a car.

ASAP Rocky Accused of Firing Multiple Shots

Judge Arnold also ruled that Rihanna, who is in a long-term relationship with Rocky, should be referred to in court as the rapper’s “significant other” rather than “common-law wife,” as the couple is not legally married.

The trial stems from an alleged November 2021 altercation in which Rocky is accused of firing multiple shots at his former friend, Terell Ephron, also known as ASAP Relli, during a dispute reportedly involving unpaid funeral expenses. Prosecutors claim Ephron was targeted with a loaded semiautomatic firearm, which he denies.

Rocky’s legal team, however, presented a new defense argument on the first day of the trial, asserting that the firearm was a “prop gun” intended for security purposes and not a functional weapon. Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, maintaining that Ephron fabricated the incident and injuries in an attempt to extort money from him.

The 36-year-old rapper was arrested in April 2022 in connection with the case.

ASAP Rocky Rejects Plea Deal

On Tuesday, Rocky declined a plea deal that would have reduced his sentence to 180 days in county jail, along with probation, community service, and anger management. According to Rolling Stone journalist Nancy Dillon, the plea agreement would have left Rocky with a felony record, potentially hindering his ability to travel internationally for professional commitments.

If convicted, Rocky faces up to 24 years in prison.

Rocky’s legal team has also raised concerns about the jury pool, citing a lack of racial diversity. Tacopina noted that out of 106 potential jurors, only five were Black.

“We’re in downtown Los Angeles. Not a small town in Montana. We’re troubled by that to say the least,” Tacopina remarked.

