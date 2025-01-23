Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Judge To ASAP Rocky’s Mom During Firearm Assault Trial: ‘You Are Very Beautiful’

ASAP Rocky’s firearm assault trial took an unexpected turn when a lighthearted exchange between the judge and the rapper’s mother briefly stole the spotlight. The moment unfolded on the second day of jury selection, adding an unusual touch to the high-stakes courtroom proceedings.

Judge To ASAP Rocky’s Mom During Firearm Assault Trial: ‘You Are Very Beautiful’

A surprising moment unfolded during rapper ASAP Rocky’s ongoing firearm assault trial, though it had little to do with the case itself. On Wednesday, the second day of jury selection in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Rocky’s mother, Renee Black, and sister, Erika B., made an appearance in court, as reported by legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff.

A Light-Hearted Exchange

When Judge Mark S. Arnold noticed the new attendees, Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, identified them as his mother and sister. In a light-hearted exchange, Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, jokingly remarked, “You can’t tell, right, which one’s the mom?”

The judge followed with his own quip, asking, “You must have had him when you were about 7?” Black clarified that she was 26 when she gave birth. Judge Arnold went on to compliment her, stating, “You are very beautiful. That’s on the record.”

Outside the courthouse, Cuniff captured a brief interaction with Rocky. Referring to the judge’s comment, she told him, “The judge thinks your mom is gorgeous.” The rapper responded with a quiet laugh and walked away before entering a car.

ASAP Rocky Accused of Firing Multiple Shots

Judge Arnold also ruled that Rihanna, who is in a long-term relationship with Rocky, should be referred to in court as the rapper’s “significant other” rather than “common-law wife,” as the couple is not legally married.

The trial stems from an alleged November 2021 altercation in which Rocky is accused of firing multiple shots at his former friend, Terell Ephron, also known as ASAP Relli, during a dispute reportedly involving unpaid funeral expenses. Prosecutors claim Ephron was targeted with a loaded semiautomatic firearm, which he denies.

Rocky’s legal team, however, presented a new defense argument on the first day of the trial, asserting that the firearm was a “prop gun” intended for security purposes and not a functional weapon. Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, maintaining that Ephron fabricated the incident and injuries in an attempt to extort money from him.

The 36-year-old rapper was arrested in April 2022 in connection with the case.

ASAP Rocky Rejects Plea Deal 

On Tuesday, Rocky declined a plea deal that would have reduced his sentence to 180 days in county jail, along with probation, community service, and anger management. According to Rolling Stone journalist Nancy Dillon, the plea agreement would have left Rocky with a felony record, potentially hindering his ability to travel internationally for professional commitments.

If convicted, Rocky faces up to 24 years in prison.

Rocky’s legal team has also raised concerns about the jury pool, citing a lack of racial diversity. Tacopina noted that out of 106 potential jurors, only five were Black.

“We’re in downtown Los Angeles. Not a small town in Montana. We’re troubled by that to say the least,” Tacopina remarked.

Also Read: Did Trippie Redd Cheat On Her Pregnant Rapper Girlfriend Coi Leray? Here’s The Truth

Filed under

ASAP Rocky Entertainment News

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Centre Hikes MSP On Jute By Rs 315, Promises 66.8% Returns For Farmers

Centre Hikes MSP On Jute By Rs 315, Promises 66.8% Returns For Farmers

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date Here

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date...

What Is Laken Riley Act? First Bill Of Trump’s New Term Rolling Out The Immigration Crackdown

What Is Laken Riley Act? First Bill Of Trump’s New Term Rolling Out The Immigration...

Union Cabinet Approves 5-Year Extension for National Health Mission (NHM)

Union Cabinet Approves 5-Year Extension for National Health Mission (NHM)

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

Entertainment

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date Here

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

This is Not A Publicity Stunt, Kapil Sharma And Rajpal Yadav Get Death Threats, Asked To Reply Within Eight Hours

This is Not A Publicity Stunt, Kapil Sharma And Rajpal Yadav Get Death Threats, Asked

Did Trippie Redd Cheat On Her Pregnant Rapper Girlfriend Coi Leray? Here’s The Truth

Did Trippie Redd Cheat On Her Pregnant Rapper Girlfriend Coi Leray? Here’s The Truth

Benedict Cumberbatch Was Made To Sit In Execution-Style When Kidnapped In South Africa, Was Driven For Hours

Benedict Cumberbatch Was Made To Sit In Execution-Style When Kidnapped In South Africa, Was Driven

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox