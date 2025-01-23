Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Did Trippie Redd Cheat On Her Pregnant Rapper Girlfriend Coi Leray? Here’s The Truth

Coi Leray had revealed her pregnancy with rapper Trippie Redd in the first week of January. Sharing her joy on social media, she posted photos showing off her baby bump.

Did Trippie Redd Cheat On Her Pregnant Rapper Girlfriend Coi Leray? Here’s The Truth

Coi Leray, who recently revealed that she and her boyfriend Trippie Redd are expecting a child, has hinted at allegations of infidelity during her pregnancy.

In a short statement posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Coi expressed the emotional toll of betrayal, writing, “There’s nothing worse than being cheated on.” She added that she “wouldn’t wish this pain on [her] worst enemy,” concluding with a heartbreak emoji.

The post, shared against a plain black background, did not directly name Trippie Redd. However, the timing of her message has raised speculation. The couple had announced their pregnancy on January 1, marking a fresh chapter in their relationship. Coi and Trippie had previously dated in 2019 but rekindled their romance last August after nearly five years apart.

Coi Leray had revealed her pregnancy with rapper Trippie Redd in the first week of January. Sharing her joy on social media, she posted photos showing off her baby bump, captioning them, “I’m a rock star mommy. We’re ready for 2025.”

Coi and Trippie have had an on-and-off relationship since 2019. During a recent event celebrating his new clothing line, Trippie spoke to TMZ about how the two reconnected. He explained that he simply reached out to her, saying, “I just told her I missed her.” He shared that they kept things low-key at first, adding, “That’s my boo.” He also teased potential collaborations between the two, hinting, “It’s coming.”

Although their initial attempt at a relationship didn’t last, fans are optimistic that this time will be different. Both artists have grown and seem to have moved past previous issues.

In a 2020 No Jumper interview, Coi reflected on their connection, describing Trippie as her soulmate despite the challenges they faced early on. “I met Trippie when he was 19 and I was 21. We were both young and navigating busy careers,” she said. “It just wasn’t the right time, but I’ve always felt like we were meant to be together.”

