Despite his recent release, Julian Assange won’t be making an appearance on the big screen at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival as planned. The documentary The Six Billion Dollar Man (TSBDM), centered on the WikiLeaks founder, has unexpectedly been pulled from the festival.

Sudden Withdrawal of The Six Billion Dollar Man

Directed by Eugene Jarecki, a two-time Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner, and produced by Kathleen Fournier, the film was slated for a World Premiere with a special screening at Sundance, scheduled from January 23 to February 2. However, less than two weeks after the festival’s program announcement, the filmmakers withdrew the project, citing significant changes to the story.

Jarecki explained the decision to withdraw the film, stating, “The truth is, significant recent and unexpected developments have emerged at the heart of the story which, if not incorporated in the version for Sundance, would not represent a finished film. Sundance has shaped my career and been a cornerstone of my journey—only something of this magnitude could make me withdraw.”

Neither Jarecki nor his representatives have provided further details about these “unexpected developments.”

Assange’s Legal Journey and Freedom

The timing of the documentary coincided with renewed public interest in Assange. After years of battling extradition and facing potential imprisonment, Assange reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice in June 2024. He pleaded guilty to a single count of unlawfully disseminating classified material in exchange for his release from a UK prison.

This agreement lifted the threat of 175 years in U.S. prison and allowed Assange to return to his native Australia after five years behind bars.

The Sundance Film Festival’s special screenings are known for showcasing unique, independent films that enhance the festival’s overall experience. The official description of the now-withdrawn documentary read:

The Six Billion Dollar Man / U.S.A. (Director: Eugene Jarecki, Producer: Kathleen Fournier) — Julian Assange faced a possible 175 years in prison for exposing U.S. war crimes until events took a turn in this landmark case. World Premiere. Documentary.

With Assange’s story continuing to evolve, the absence of TSBDM leaves a gap in the festival’s lineup. It remains unclear whether the film will be rescheduled or revised for a future release.