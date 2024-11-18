Kangana Ranaut ‘Emergency’ Gets New Release Date: KNOW HERE

Amid controversies and constant delays, the new release date of the much-awaited film, Emergency, is out!

Amid controversies and constant delays, the new release date of the much-awaited film, Emergency, is out! Bollywood actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and officially announced the release date, i.e., January 17, 2025.

Her post read, “17th January 2025: The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny. #Emergency Unveils Only in Cinemas on 17.01.2025!”

Why Delays?

Emergency, a political drama, is a biopic of India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, and the tumultuous period of the Indian Emergency (1975-1977), sparked protests from Sikh organizations.

Initially scheduled for release on September 6, 2024, Emergency encountered several obstacles, leading to its postponement. The Sikh groups alleged that the film misrepresented their community, leading to public demonstrations and calls for a ban in Punjab.

The controversy intensified after the trailer release on August 14, prompting members of the Sikh community to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which had initially provided a certificate, faced pressure to review the film again in light of these protests. The Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the CBFC to reconsider its decision, taking the objections into account.

Changes Made to the Film

In response to these challenges, Kangana Ranaut and the film’s makers made certain modifications as recommended by a CBFC revising committee. The censor board had asked for changes in specific scenes and the inclusion of disclaimers addressing historical events. Kangana also approached the Bombay High Court for intervention when the certification process was delayed, ultimately leading to the film receiving clearance on October 17.

Emergency features Kangana Ranaut portraying Indira Gandhi. The film also stars veteran actors like Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman, along with the late Satish Kaushik. Kangana has not only acted in the lead role but also written, directed, and co-produced the film under her banner, Manikarnika Films, alongside Zee Studios.

ALSO READ: Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!