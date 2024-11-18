Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Elina made a name for herself in the film industry with her debut film Ishq Tu Hi Tu. The couple, who have been in a relationship for years but always kept it private, finally made their bond official in a simple yet elegant ceremony, marking the start of their journey as a married couple.

Elina Samantray, a popular actress from Ollywood, has recently married her longtime friend, businessman Anurag Panda, in a lavish wedding ceremony held in Bali, Indonesia. Elina made a name for herself in the film industry with her debut film Ishq Tu Hi Tu. The couple, who have been in a relationship for years but always kept it private, finally made their bond official in a simple yet elegant ceremony, marking the start of their journey as a married couple.

The traditional Hindu wedding took place against the backdrop of Bali’s picturesque blue skies and white sand beaches. The ceremony was attended by family and close friends of both Elina and Anurag, who gathered to bless them as they begin this beautiful journey of love and companionship. Elina shared the joyous news with her followers on Instagram, posting, “17.11.2024…Anurag🖤Elina,” along with adorable pictures from the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray Elina Samantaray⭐️ (@rayelinasamantaray)

Rumors about the couple’s romance had been circulating for years, but they remained discreet about their relationship until now. Elina, who recently triumphed in the first season of Kie Heba Mo Heroine, entered the film industry through her debut in Ishq Tu Hi Tu, alongside Arindam Roy. Since then, she has become a well-known face in Ollywood, thanks to her impressive performances in several top-grossing films. She has also starred alongside popular actors like Anubhav Mohanty and Babushaan Mohanty, further winning the hearts of her fans.

Her fellow professionals have been showering her with love and congratulations ever since the news of her marriage broke. Ollywood actress Bhoomika Dash was one of the first to express her happiness, commenting on Elina’s post, “The second and third pics have my whole heart. True love definitely exists and you both have proved it. Congratulations for lifetime happiness 😍❤️.” Singer Asima Panda also shared her excitement, posting, “Hey…. So happy for my sweetheart… lots of love and best wishes for both of you 💝💝💝.”

Actress Anu Choudhury joined in the celebrations as well, writing, “Congratulations to you both and God bless 💐❤️.” The outpouring of affection and kindness from friends and fans has made Elina’s special day even more memorable.

As Elina embarks on this new chapter of her life, both her fans and well-wishers eagerly await the next phase of her career and personal life. She has come a long way in the Ollywood industry, and this new beginning with Anurag Panda promises to be just as thrilling as her career.

ALSO READ: Denmark Wins Miss Universe 2024; India’s Rhea Singha Falls Short Of Top 12