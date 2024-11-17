Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Denmark’s Victoria Kjaer has made history by becoming the first-ever winner from her country at the Miss Universe pageant.

Denmark Wins Miss Universe 2024; India’s Rhea Singha Falls Short Of Top 12

Denmark’s Victoria Kjaer has made history by becoming the first-ever winner from her country at the Miss Universe pageant. The 21-year-old triumphed at the 73rd Miss Universe, held in Mexico, with María Fernanda Beltrán of Mexico finishing as the first runner-up and Nigeria’s Cnidimma Adetshina securing the second runner-up position.

Rhea Singha Falls Short of Expectations

India’s Rhea Singha, a promising contender, failed to make it into the top 12 despite an impressive run in the preliminary rounds. She had earlier secured her spot in the top 30 but couldn’t advance further. The top 12 finalists showcased their evening gowns in the competition, with seven contestants representing Latin American countries.

Top 5 Finalists Announced

The Miss Universe 2024 top five finalists were revealed after the evening gown segment. Contestants from Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand, Venezuela, and Denmark advanced to the final round, vying for the prestigious crown. Each participant’s attire highlighted the cultural heritage and elegance of their home countries.

Spotlight on Rhea Singha

Rhea Singha, a 19-year-old from Gujarat, earned the title of Miss Universe India 2024 in September after competing against 51 finalists. Known for her achievements, including being crowned Miss Teen Earth 2023 and Miss Teen Gujarat 2020, she represented India on the global stage.

“Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners,” Rhea had shared after her victory.

A model since the age of 16, Rhea is also a TEDx speaker, actor, and fitness enthusiast. Her academic background includes a Bachelor’s degree in Performing Arts from GLS University, Ahmedabad.

Finalists and Frontrunners

The top 12 semifinalists included contestants from Bolivia, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Nigeria, Russia, Chile, Thailand, Denmark, Canada, and Peru. Early predictions had labeled Peru, Venezuela, and Mexico as strong contenders.

The evening concluded with a round of impromptu questions for the finalists, testing their analytical and communication skills before the announcement of the winner.

