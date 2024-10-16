With a line-up of star-studded appearances from global music sensations to legendary supermodels, the Victoria Secret Fashion show emphasized a new wave of energy and creativity, especially as the first all-women event lineup.

The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show brought back its glitzy runway in New York City with a splash, showcasing powerful looks, groundbreaking performances, and iconic moments. With a line-up of star-studded appearances from global music sensations to legendary supermodels, the show emphasized a new wave of energy and creativity, especially as the first all-women event lineup. Here’s a breakdown of five iconic looks from the night, featuring bold fashion choices from Lisa of Blackpink to Tyla, Cardi B, and the Hadid sisters.

Lisa’s Sheer Celestial Glam

K-pop queen Lisa of Blackpink stole the spotlight in a sheer black cape adorned with embroidered celestial and floral patterns. This dramatic layer flowed over a jeweled bra and black boyshorts, paired with black strappy heels. The ensemble paid homage to an archival 2018 VS piece, making it both a vintage throwback and a modern statement. Lisa also performed her new songs “Moonlit Floor” and “Rockstar,” matching her powerful stage presence with three sultry looks, each one exuding confidence and charisma.

Cardi B’s Hollywood Glam Redefined

Cardi B made a grand entrance in a custom Dsquared2 gown based on the brand’s FW24 Look 16, lengthened to graze the floor. She layered a voluminous furry coat over her dress, draped off the shoulders for added drama, completing the look with a statement necklace and her hair styled in Old Hollywood curls. Cardi’s ensemble embodied classic glamour with a modern edge, bringing her unmatched personality to the VS runway.

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Contrasting Sister Styles

Making a long-awaited return to the runway together, Gigi and Bella Hadid wowed in contrasting styles that showcased their unique personas. Gigi wore a soft, feminine look featuring a monochromatic pink camisole onesie with feathered wings—a nod to the ongoing Barbiecore trend. Bella contrasted her sister’s gentle aesthetic with a fiery red bra and underwear set, layered with a striking ombré-feathered coat and a sweeping train. The Hadid sisters’ comeback symbolized Victoria’s Secret’s return to the spotlight, balancing elegance with a hint of nostalgia.

Tyla’s Angelic Gold and White Bustier Ensemble

South African star Tyla added her angelic energy to the stage with an ethereal yet edgy outfit. She wore a shimmering gold and white bustier with matching tasseled bottoms, paired with signature white feathered wings. This look echoed her performance as she emerged from the bottom of the stage to perform her hits “Push 2 Start” and “Water” from her debut album. Tyla’s combination of vocal talent and fashion-forward style captured the show’s spirit of reinvention and inclusivity.

Kate Moss and Lila Moss’s Iconic Mother-Daughter Moment

Supermodel Kate Moss graced the VS runway for the first time in her storied career, wearing a see-through black lace slipdress over a black bodysuit with strategic cutouts. Kate’s daughter, Lila Moss, joined her onstage, marking her own VS debut. The mother-daughter duo showcased VS’s enduring legacy while embracing its new chapter. Kate’s look blended timeless elegance with a daring edge, especially with her black feathered angel wings—a signature piece from the VS show. Together, the Moss duo brought history and freshness to the runway in a moment of iconic family style.

The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was more than a runway event—it was a celebration of art, individuality, and empowerment, redefining the iconic brand’s place in fashion. This year’s show marked a transformative moment in VS history, thanks to a line-up of legendary icons and trendsetters who each brought their own unique spark to the stage.

