Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

In the trailer of the horror-comedy presented by T-Series, Kartik as Rooh Baba could be seen trying hard to solve the horror mystery that haunts their residence.

On Wednesday, the trailer for the highly anticipated ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ was unveiled in Jaipur. During the launch, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, who plays a pivotal role in the film, sent a video message to her co-stars and fans as she could not attend the event in person due to “prior commitments”.

“Prior commitments kept me from being there today but I am with you in spirit…can’t wait for everyone to experience what we have created. See you soon,” Madhuri said in the clip, which was played on the big screen of iconic Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur.
Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and Rajpal Yadav besides Madhuri.

In the trailer of the horror-comedy presented by T-Series, Kartik as Rooh Baba could be seen trying hard to solve the horror mystery that haunts their residence. While Triptii features as Kartik’s love interest, Madhuri and Vidya both seem to be playing Manjulika.

Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar and Rajesh Sharma are also a part of the film.
The film marks Vidya’s return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster. It also starred Akshay Kumar and Ameesha Patel.
In 2022, the second part was released and it was headlined by Kartik, Tabu and Kiara Advani. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani have produced the upcoming film.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024. It will face a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer ‘Singham Again’.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Filed under

Also Read

