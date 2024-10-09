Ban ‘Non Sanatanis’ Setting Food Stall: Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad In 2025 Kumbh Mela

A key focus of the proposals is the prohibition of non-Sanatanis, specifically non-Hindus, from operating food stalls during the Kumbh Mela.

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has proposed several measures aimed at preserving the religious sanctity of the 2025 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Among the suggestions are banning “non-Sanatanis” from setting up food stalls and replacing Urdu terms with Hindi equivalents. The religious body plans to formally present these proposals to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after Diwali.

A key focus of the proposals is the prohibition of non-Sanatanis, specifically non-Hindus, from operating food stalls during the Kumbh Mela. Akhara Parishad President Ravindra Puri cited concerns over incidents involving food contamination, including reports of people spitting in food and other unsanitary practices. “The Kumbh Mela is a religious gathering of Hindus, and such defiling acts will not be tolerated,” Puri said. The body plans to pass a formal resolution and submit it to the chief minister for approval.

Another significant proposal involves renaming certain terms used during the Kumbh Mela, replacing Urdu words with Hindi ones. For example, ‘Shahi Snan’ and ‘Peshwai’ would be renamed to ‘Rajsi Snan’ and ‘Chhavni Pravesh,’ respectively. According to the Parishad, the use of Hindi terms aligns with traditions that have been in place for centuries. Ravindra Puri stated that the chief minister has been informed of the proposed changes, and an official announcement is expected soon.

This move follows a similar renaming initiative in Madhya Pradesh, where Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the ‘Shahi Sawaari’ (royal procession) of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain would now be referred to as ‘Rajsi Sawaari.’

Additionally, the Akhara Parishad has suggested that only officials and police officers who abstain from meat and alcohol should be deployed during the Kumbh Mela to uphold the event’s religious purity. Senior Superintendent of Police (Kumbh Mela) Rajesh Dwivedi emphasized that since the consumption and sale of meat and alcohol are already prohibited within the fairgrounds, it is expected that officers enforcing these rules will also abstain.

These proposals, aimed at maintaining the “integrity” of the Kumbh Mela, reflect growing concerns within the religious community about ensuring the event adheres to its spiritual values. Further details regarding the approval and implementation of these measures will be forthcoming after discussions with state officials.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi’s First Reaction After Loosing Haryana, Says, ‘We Are Analysing Unexpected Results’