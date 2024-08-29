Thursday, August 29, 2024

Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios Makes Landmark Visit To Nepal

Palacios was crowned Miss Universe 2023 at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, which took place on November 18, 2023, at the Gimnasio Nacional Jose Adolfo Pineda in San Salvador, El Salvador. She succeeded R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States to claim the prestigious title. (Read more below)

Sheynnis Palacios, the reigning Miss Universe 2023, arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday morning. It is her first time in Nepal. Palacios arrived in Kathmandu ahead of the Miss Universe Nepal beauty pageant scheduled for the next week.

“I am so happy to be here for the first time in Nepal. I am so excited to know about your culture, about amazing people living here and thank you to the Miss Universe Organization,” the reigning Miss Universe told ANI upon her arrival at Kathmandu.

Palacios landed in Kathmandu along with her team of three members.

“I am so excited. I can’t wait to share with all of them. I can’t wait to meet them and of course give them little secret about how to be Miss Universe,” the reigning Miss Universe shared excitement on meeting the contestants of Miss Universe Nepal.

Palacios previously participated in Miss World 2021 as Miss World Nicaragua 2020, finishing in the Top 40. She was later elected Miss Universe Nicaragua 2023, becoming the country’s representative in the contest.

Miss Universe Nepal’s finale is set to be held in Kathmandu on September 7. A total of 22 finalists are contesting in the finale of Miss Universe Nepal.

(With ANI Inputs)

