Tuesday, November 12, 2024
‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Trailer Reveals High-Octane Stunts, Cruise Back For ‘The Final Reckoning’

The very long-awaited eighth Mission: Impossible finally secured the official title. And this is titled as The Final Reckoning. Originally, it was due to be the second part of Dead Reckoning, to be released in 2023. New film will hit screens on 23 May 2025. It was due to be released in 2022 but the pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA actors strike put brakes multiple times.

Cruise Teases New Film with Title Reveal

Tom Cruise announced the title and a new poster for Monday morning with the caption:
“Every choice has led to this.”

Fans got the first action-packed trailer of the film that stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt, scuba diving into a torpedoed submarine, skydiving out of a biplane, and running for his life.

Angela Bassett Returns to the Franchise

The trailer reveals Angela Bassett will be back, reprising her role as CIA Director Erika Sloane. First seen in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Bassett brings fierce leadership back to this action-packed series.

The Plot: Ethan vs. The Entity, and a Familiar Foe

In Dead Reckoning, Ethan Hunt battles an AI program called The Entity—a digital threat that can predict each step he will take and potentially threaten global security. Ethan is told after surviving a train-crashing catastrophe that The Entity is lurking on the Russian submarine. A new threat is introduced with Gabriel, played by Esai Morales, a shrouded adversary in the past of Ethan.

All-Star Cast Returns with Some New Faces

Accompanying Tom Cruise back to the role are a number of familiar faces for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Esai Morales will be reprising the role of Gabriel as he returns with Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and more to go wherever they have to go.

New to the franchise are Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, Holt McCallany, Katy O’Brian, Nick Offerman, and Tramell Tillman.

Director Christopher McQuarrie Returns for the Final Chapter

Again, Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct and co-write the screenplay in The Final Reckoning. He had earlier directed Fallout, Rogue Nation, and Dead Reckoning. Through these projects, he became close collaborators with Cruise and has since worked together on Top Gun: Maverick and the Jack Reacher series as well.

Cast and Crew

Screenplay for The Final Reckoning is by McQuarrie and Bruce Geller and Erik Jendresen. Producers are Tom Cruise and McQuarrie with executive producers as Chris Brock, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Tommy Gormley, Don Granger and Susan Novick, and co-producer, Gina Hallas.

ALSO READ: Grammy 2025: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Varijashree Venugopal Represent India Among Nominees

 

Filed under

Mission: Impossible 8 The Final Reckoning tom cruise
