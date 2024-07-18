Mongolia's Olympic Uniforms Steal the Spotlight Ahead of Paris 2024

Mongolia’s uniforms for the 2024 Paris Olympics, designed by Ulaanbaatar-based fashion label Michel & Amazonka, have captivated the internet with their stylish and culturally rich designs. The outfits, featuring intricate embroidery and traditional Mongolian motifs, showcase the national colors of blue, red, and gold, and have set a new standard for Olympic fashion.

The uniforms incorporate the “Soyombo” symbol from the Mongolian flag, along with motifs associated with Paris and the Olympics, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Olympic flame. The ensembles blend modern aesthetics with traditional elements, including embroidered vests, pleated robes, and representations of the sun, moon, and mythical creatures like the “Gua-Maral” (beautiful doe).

Michel & Amazonka unveiled the designs through a series of glossy photos and a video shoot reminiscent of a luxury fashion campaign. Female athletes’ outfits are complemented by ceremonial earrings and embroidered bags, while male flag-bearers will wear archery hats, belts, and traditional Mongolian boots. Each outfit, tailored to each athlete’s measurements, takes an average of 20 hours to complete.

One female model showcased the female flag bearer’s uniform, featuring a robe dress known as a deel, paired with an embroidered vest, a handbag resembling India’s potli bags, heels, and earrings. Another model displayed the female athletes’ uniform, which includes an embroidered vest, a pleated skirt, a blouse, a handbag, and earrings.

The male flag bearers’ uniform consists of a thin cotton Mongolian robe with auspicious embroidery, an embroidered vest, traditional Mongolian boots, and an embellished belt. The male athletes’ uniform includes pants, a Mandarin collar shirt, an embroidered vest, and sneakers.

The designs have garnered widespread praise on social media. Influencers and Olympians alike have hailed them as the most beautiful and stylish of the 2024 Games. CNN reported that style writer and TikToker Ryan Yip exclaimed, “They just won the Olympics before it even started,” while former athlete Michael Johnson also praised the uniforms on social media.

Netizens have compared Mongolia’s outfits favorably to the offerings of major fashion brands. One user remarked, “This is what they need at Versace, LV (Louis Vuitton) or other big brands,” while others suggested that Mongolia should be awarded the gold medal for best uniform “right now.”

Despite some criticisms regarding their practicality in the summer heat of Paris, the overwhelming sentiment is one of admiration and excitement. With the opening ceremony set for July 26, Mongolia’s uniform designs have undoubtedly raised the bar for Olympic fashion, leaving other nations with a high standard to match.

