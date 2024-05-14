Netflix Announces BTS Inclusion In Bridgerton Season 3, unveiling lineup With Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas, And more

BTS’ hit song “Dynamite” is set to feature in the upcoming Bridgerton Part 3, adding a burst of K-pop energy to the beloved Netflix series. The news was confirmed by the streaming giant itself, as they unveiled the lineup of orchestral covers that will be showcased in the highly anticipated third installment of the series, based on Julia Quinn’s 21st-century book series. Set to focus on the love story of Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s characters, Bridgerton Part 3 is poised to captivate audiences once again when it premieres this week.

Bridgerton has become known for its unique blend of period drama and contemporary music, and the inclusion of BTS’ “Dynamite” in the upcoming season is sure to excite fans around the world. The Vitamin String Quartet, renowned for their captivating orchestral arrangements of popular songs, will be performing the cover of BTS’ chart-topping track, adding their signature touch to the series.

The decision to feature “Dynamite” in Bridgerton Part 3 follows a fan campaign in 2022, where the Vitamin String Quartet asked ARMYs to suggest a song for inclusion in the series. While some argued that BTS’ “Black Swan” would be a better fit thematically, “Dynamite” ultimately won the race, showcasing the global appeal and infectious energy of the K-pop phenomenon.

THIS JUST IN: Orchestral Covers you’ll hear in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1: Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

BTS, Dynamite

GAYLE, abcdefu

Pitbull, Give Me Everything

Nick Jonas, Jealous

Sia, Cheap Thrills

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, Snow On The Beach — Netflix (@netflix) May 13, 2024

In addition to BTS’ “Dynamite,” Bridgerton Part 3 will also feature orchestral covers of tracks by other popular artists, including Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Sia’s “Cheap Thrills.” The diverse selection of music reflects the show’s commitment to blending historical romance with contemporary sensibilities, creating a unique and immersive viewing experience for audiences.

The release of Bridgerton Part 3 will be split into two parts, with the first four episodes dropping on May 16th and the remaining four episodes scheduled for release on June 13th. Similarly, the soundtracks will also be released in two parts, allowing fans to enjoy the enchanting music alongside the captivating storytelling.

As fans eagerly anticipate the return of Bridgerton, the inclusion of BTS’ “Dynamite” promises to add an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming season. With its catchy melody and uplifting lyrics, “Dynamite” is sure to light up the screen and delight audiences as they immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Regency-era London once again.

