Nick Jonas Pens Adorable Note For Priyanka Chopra On Her Birthday, Calls Her “My Love”

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular names in the film industry. The actor enjoys a dedicated fan following because of her strong performances and outspoken nature. The ‘Desi Girl’ turned 42 on Thursday, July 18. Nick Joonas, her husband, took to Instagram to wish her on her special day.

Nick Jonas Wishes Priyanka Chopra On Her Birthday

Priyanka Chopra, the star of critically acclaimed films such as ‘Aitraaz’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’, turned 42 today (July 18). Nick Jonas, her husband and a noted name in Hollywood, took to social media to wish her a happy birthday. He shared a few photos on Instagram in which he is seen with his wife. He also penned a sweet note for the Quantico star.

“The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love,” read his note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018 after dating for a while. They are parents to Malti Maire, their daughter who was born in 2022. The couple recently visited India with their daughter to attend Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities. In Mumbai. The star-studded bash proved to be a memorable affair with several big names from the entertainment industry in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan, John Cena, and Ranveer Singh were some of the popular names in the limelight during the celebrations.

Busy Time For Priyanka

The year 2023 was an eventful one for Priyanka. She appeared alongside Richard Madden in the Russo Brothers-created web series Citadel. In it, she portrayed the character Nadia Sinh. Richard, on the other hand, played Mason Kane. Additionally, her film Love Again was released in theaters in 2023.

Priyanka is set to appear in the upcoming Hollywood movie Heads of State. In it, she will be seen alongside WWE star-turned-actor John Cena and Idris Elba. Directed by Ilya Naishuller and backed by Amazon Studios, it is one of the most eagerly awaited flicks of the year.