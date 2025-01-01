Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Nicole Kidman Joins Keith Urban on Stage at Nashville’s Big Bash: A Night to Remember

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban rang in the new year with a dazzling surprise, taking center stage together at Nashville’s Big Bash. The power couple’s chemistry and star-studded presence lit up the event, leaving fans captivated.

Nicole Kidman Joins Keith Urban on Stage at Nashville’s Big Bash: A Night to Remember

Nicole Kidman made a surprise appearance alongside her husband, Keith Urban, at Nashville’s Big Bash New Year’s Eve event on Tuesday night, delighting fans with their shared charisma and chemistry.

A Power Couple Lights Up the Stage

The couple, both 57, coordinated their looks for the evening, choosing chic black ensembles that complemented each other. Urban, known for his relaxed yet stylish vibe, donned ripped jeans paired with a long-sleeved, crew-neck T-shirt. Kidman, meanwhile, brought her signature elegance, sporting a leopard-print turtleneck layered under a thigh-grazing black peacoat. Her strawberry-blonde curls were swept into a chic updo, leaving soft, face-framing strands that added to her effortlessly glamorous look.

An Unforgettable Performance by Keith Urban

Urban, who not only performed but also hosted parts of the event, captivated the audience with his music. Reflecting on their enduring partnership, the couple’s appearance was a testament to their bond. Married since 2006, they share two daughters—Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14.

The night also featured a variety of musical talents. Alana Springsteen, 24, joined Urban on stage, dazzling the audience in black leather trousers, a sparkling silver top, and a cropped red leather jacket. Jelly Roll, 40, made an impression with his all-black ensemble, including a sleek leather jacket.

Another highlight was country star Kane Brown, 31, who performed alongside his wife, Katelyn Brown, 32. Katelyn sparkled in a red sequin dress and jacket, perfectly contrasting Kane’s understated black outfit.

A Night of Celebrations With Keith Urban

The evening, which was free and open to the public, offered more than just stellar performances. It featured fireworks and Nashville’s annual midnight Music Note Drop, setting the perfect tone for the new year. DJ DU kicked off the festivities, while Kelly Sutton welcomed Mayor Freddie O’Connell to address the crowd.

Nicole Kidman’s Nashville appearance comes ahead of her scheduled attendance at the Golden Globes on January 5, where she is nominated in the Actress in a Drama Motion Picture category for her critically acclaimed role in Babygirl. Already a five-time Golden Globe winner, Kidman continues to shine as one of Hollywood’s most celebrated talents.

Also Read: When Is Nicole Kidman’s Erotic Thriller ‘Babygirl’ Coming To Streaming?

Filed under

Nicole Kidman

Advertisement

Also Read

PF Fraud Case: Karnataka HC Stays Arrest Warrant Against Robin Uthappa

PF Fraud Case: Karnataka HC Stays Arrest Warrant Against Robin Uthappa

OpenAI Whistleblower’s Parents Claims Autopsy Reveals Struggle, Rejects Suicide Ruling

OpenAI Whistleblower’s Parents Claims Autopsy Reveals Struggle, Rejects Suicide Ruling

Six Injured in Kyiv as Russia Launches Over 100 Drones in New Year’s Strike

Six Injured in Kyiv as Russia Launches Over 100 Drones in New Year’s Strike

Man Brutally Murders 5, Including Mother And Sisters, In A Lucknow Hotel; Arrested

Man Brutally Murders 5, Including Mother And Sisters, In A Lucknow Hotel; Arrested

Sikhs Hold Protest March In Delhi, Demands Apology From Congress For 1984 Riots

Sikhs Hold Protest March In Delhi, Demands Apology From Congress For 1984 Riots

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood Trolled For Excessive Plastic Surgery

Carrie Underwood Trolled For Excessive Plastic Surgery

Why Are Social Media Users Unfollowing Vexbolts On TikTok?

Why Are Social Media Users Unfollowing Vexbolts On TikTok?

Red Rocks Named Most Popular Outdoor Venue In the U.S: Check The Billboard Ranking List

Red Rocks Named Most Popular Outdoor Venue In the U.S: Check The Billboard Ranking List

What Exactly Happened During NYE Performance Of Keith Urban at Nashville Bash?

What Exactly Happened During NYE Performance Of Keith Urban at Nashville Bash?

When Is Nicole Kidman’s Erotic Thriller ‘Babygirl’ Coming To Streaming?

When Is Nicole Kidman’s Erotic Thriller ‘Babygirl’ Coming To Streaming?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox