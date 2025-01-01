When Is Nicole Kidman’s Erotic Thriller ‘Babygirl’ Coming To Streaming?

A tale of ambition, temptation, and consequence unfolds in Babygirl, the latest erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson. Directed by Halina Reijn, the film delves into the life of a CEO whose forbidden affair threatens to upend her career and family.

The highly anticipated erotic thriller Babygirl, starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, debuted in theaters on Christmas Day. Written and directed by Halina Reijn, the film explores the story of Romy, a high-powered CEO, portrayed by Kidman, who risks her career and family for a passionate affair with her much younger intern, Samuel, played by Dickinson.

The star-studded cast also includes Antonio Banderas as Romy’s husband, Jacob, and Sophie Wilde as her assistant, Esme. The film is currently screening in 2,115 theaters nationwide, offering audiences an immersive cinematic experience.

When Will “Babygirl” Be Available to Stream?

For now, Babygirl is exclusively available in theaters. However, fans eager to watch the film at home can expect its first stop in the digital market through premium video on demand (PVOD).

A24, the studio behind the film, generally follows a consistent release pattern for PVOD. Historically, the studio releases its films for digital purchase or rental about a month after their theatrical debut. For instance, A24’s horror thriller Heretic premiered in theaters on November 8 and was available on PVOD by December 10. Similarly, the romantic drama We Live in Time transitioned to PVOD just over a month after its theatrical release.

Based on this standard timeline, Babygirl is likely to arrive on PVOD around January 24 or January 28, aligning with typical release days of Tuesdays and Fridays. Viewers can expect the film to be available on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and VUDU.

Pricing for Digital Rentals and Purchases

When Babygirl lands on PVOD, digital purchase prices will likely range from $19.99 to $29.99. Rentals, which allow a 48-hour viewing window, are expected to cost between $14.99 and $24.99.

Subscription Streaming Release on Max

Following its PVOD debut, Babygirl will eventually make its way to subscription video on demand (SVOD) via Max, thanks to A24’s distribution deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. Subscribers to Max can watch the film once it becomes available on the platform, with pricing options starting at $9.99 per month with ads or $16.99 per month for an ad-free experience. An ultra-premium package with 4K Ultra HD content is also available for $20.99 per month.

Typically, A24 films take a little over three months to transition from theaters to Max. For example, the horror thriller MaXXXine premiered in theaters on July 5 and debuted on Max 98 days later, on October 18. Alternatively, the drama Janet Planet took just over four months to move to streaming.

If Babygirl follows the pattern of MaXXXine, it could arrive on Max by March 25. However, if it aligns with Janet Planet, the streaming release may occur around April 25.

Catch “Babygirl” in Theaters Now

Rated R, Babygirl is a gripping exploration of power, passion, and consequences, promising a captivating experience for audiences. Don’t miss the chance to see it on the big screen before its digital and streaming releases.

