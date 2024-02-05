Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor's 'Murder Mubarak' to be released in March

The film “Murder Mubarak,” starring Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi, will be available on Netflix. On March 15, the movie will debut on the massive streaming service. When the film’s trailer was released on Monday, internet users were captivated. The movie also stars Suhail Nayyar, Tisca Chopra, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vijay Varma.

In the promo, Pankaj Tripathi can be seen essaying the role of a non-traditional cop who is involved in a murder investigation.

Homi Adajania has helmed the flm.

Sharing more details about ‘Murder Mubarak’, Homi Adajania in a statement said,”Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic that lends itself to a compulsive watch.

When you find yourself wondering how you missed all the clues in this whodunit packed with twists and turns, this vibrant murder mystery will entice you to fast-forward and watch it again. And because of our partnership with Netflix and its global presence, it’s like throwing the craziest, most outrageous party to which everyone is invited.” Maddock Films producer Dinesh Vijan has also expressed his opinions.

“This is the sixth project that Homi and I are diving into and I wanted to up the ante by finding a uniquely entertaining narrative and then this happened! Also to have such an eclectic ensemble bring to life a script that is one of the quirkier and more entertaining murder mysteries that I’ve read was very exciting for me,” he shared.