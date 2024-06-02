Pooja Hegde to Star Opposite Suriya in His 44th Film, Malayalam Actor Too Joins the Cast

Suriya will soon be teaming up with Karthik Subbaraj for an eagerly-awaited film, being referred to as ‘Suriya 44’. The film has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it marks the first collaboration between the powerhouse talents. Now, in an exciting development, the makers have zeroed in on its leading lady. The producers recently announced that Pooja Hegde will be paired opposite Suriya in the biggie.

Pooja Hegde Joins ‘Suriya 44’

Pooja Hegde, who made her Tamil debut with ‘Mugadmudi’, is set to return to Kollywood with Suriya’s 44th film. 2D Entertainment, the banner behind the film, announced the same with a poster.

“A killer on screen! Delighted to have the dazzling diva @hegdepooja with us for #Suriya44 🔥 Welcome onboard #PoojaHegde 💃🏻 #LoveLaughterWar ❤️‍🔥 #AKarthikSubbarajPadam📽️ @Suriya_Offl @karthiksubbaraj @Music_Santhosh @rajsekarpandian @kaarthekeyens @kshreyaas @cheps911 @jacki_art @JaikaStunts @PraveenRaja_Off @stonebenchers @prosathish @proyuvraaj,”read the X post.

Malayalam star Jayaram, best known to the Tamil audience for his work in ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, too joined the cast

Busy Time For Suriya

Suriya, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in ‘Kanguva’, which marks his first collaboration with ‘Siruthai’ Siva. The period action drama features him in a new avatar, which has already become the talk of the town. It stars Disha Patani as the leading lady and marks her Kollywood/Tamil debut. She was supposed to enter the industry with ‘Sangamithra’ but the film failed to take off. Devi Sri Prasad serves as the director of ‘Kanguva’.

Suriya also has a film with Sudha Kongara in his kitty. The film was announced a while ago but failed to take off. This led to speculation of it being shelved but the ‘Singam’ star soon clarified that it is still on.

Show Full Article